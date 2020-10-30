Expand SCOTUS: The People Demand Court Reform
Host: Demand Justice
Thursday November 12th at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)
RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/forms/the-people-demand-court-reform
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wedemandjusticenow/
Join us on the fight to protect the future of our democracy!
In just 4 years, Trump and Republicans have stolen two Supreme Court seats and packed the lower court with right wing ideologues focused on hijacking our democracy. Now more than ever, we must fight to ensure that the Supreme Court does not further devolve into a tool used by Republicans to legislate harmful, unpopular policies.
Please join us on November 12th to learn more about what is at stake and how we, the people, can make sure that the Supreme Court returns to being a balanced institution that truly provides equal justice under the law.
