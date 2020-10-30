top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 11/ 1/2020
All Saint's Day / Dia De Los Muertos @ SCZ Oferenda
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday November 01
Time 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Oferenda
Location Details
Santa Cruz Clock Tower Plaza @ Water & Front
Please join us for a day of celebration and veneration for our dearly departed. Honoring the Sacred Traditions of Ancestor Veneration, we will be dedicating the community altar for Dia De Los Muertos / All Saints Day. Music, Libations, Art, Community.

***************************************

The Santa Cruz Oferenda / Community Altar space is a living art piece erected by an Anti-racist coalition of Artists, Activists, and Community Members in the summer of 2020.

​Inspired by the police murder of George Floyd, this altar uplifts the names of both local and domestic victims of police murder and racial terror. It serves as a public act of Ancestral veneration; a cultural practice of honoring, caring for, and acknowledging departed loved ones practiced in many forms by indigenous people globally.

This current iteration of the oferenda will be hosted and sponsored by Santa Cruz Equity Project, an organization committed to prioritizing safety, wellbeing, and livelihood of Black residents in SCZ.

The event will take place on Nov. 1, 2020 starting at 4:00PM and continuing through the evening @ the Downtown Clock Tower Plaza, located in intersection of N. Pacific Ave. and Water St. at the historic site of London Nelsons Food stand.

Accessibility information- This is a wheelchair accessible space, with ample seating and shade available. PPE will be provided including masks and hand sanitizer. Social Distancing will be enforced to ensure a safe space for all participants and attendees. If you would like to request an interpreter for this event, please email info [at] sczoferenda.org.

https://www.sczoferenda.org/
sm_santa_cruz_oferenda_1_day_of_the_dead_dia_de_los_muertos_community_altar_clock_tower.jpg
original image (1295x1618)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1503307869...

Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 30th, 2020 8:48 AM
§
by Santa Cruz Oferenda
Friday Oct 30th, 2020 8:48 AM
sm_santa_cruz_oferenda_2.jpg
original image (1440x1801)
https://www.facebook.com/events/1503307869...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 190.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code