The Santa Cruz Oferenda / Community Altar space is a living art piece erected by an Anti-racist coalition of Artists, Activists, and Community Members in the summer of 2020.



​Inspired by the police murder of George Floyd, this altar uplifts the names of both local and domestic victims of police murder and racial terror. It serves as a public act of Ancestral veneration; a cultural practice of honoring, caring for, and acknowledging departed loved ones practiced in many forms by indigenous people globally.



This current iteration of the oferenda will be hosted and sponsored by Santa Cruz Equity Project, an organization committed to prioritizing safety, wellbeing, and livelihood of Black residents in SCZ.



The event will take place on Nov. 1, 2020 starting at 4:00PM and continuing through the evening @ the Downtown Clock Tower Plaza, located in intersection of N. Pacific Ave. and Water St. at the historic site of London Nelsons Food stand.



Accessibility information- This is a wheelchair accessible space, with ample seating and shade available. PPE will be provided including masks and hand sanitizer. Social Distancing will be enforced to ensure a safe space for all participants and attendees. If you would like to request an interpreter for this event, please email



https://www.sczoferenda.org/ Please join us for a day of celebration and veneration for our dearly departed. Honoring the Sacred Traditions of Ancestor Veneration, we will be dedicating the community altar for Dia De Los Muertos / All Saints Day. Music, Libations, Art, Community. info [at] sczoferenda.org For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1503307869...

