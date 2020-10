RSVP:



Tuesday November 3, 2020

Polls have opened livestream talk @ 9 AM PT (11 AM ET)

Election update livestream talk @ 6 PM PT (9 PM ET)



Only a few days until Election Day on November 3rd!



This year, that day will look different than in past elections. Trump and Republicans are lying and trying to confuse us. We must also remember that because of the number of mail in ballots and COVID-19 restrictions, we likely will not know the outcome of the election right away.



That is okay! We must wait while every vote is counted. We will get through this together. And even though most of us have to stay home, we will be with you every step of the way. So, join our Election Day Livestream!



During our LIVE morning show at 9 AM PT (11am ET), we will give you all the info you need to make it to the polls. We’ll also be breaking down the REAL TALK about what this election means for our communities.



Then, catch us again at 6 PM PT (9pm ET) for a livestream with the latest updates and analysis. You don’t have to experience this moment alone - we got your back!



