



#LatinaEqualPay Day is the day when Latina pay catches up to that of white, non-Hispanic men from the previous year.



Watch recording here:

Join @PoderLatinx Georgia State Director, Susi Duran and @peoplefor as they welcome labor leader Dolores Huerta for a conversation on the #LatinaEqualPay Day. Dolores Huerta will be joined by One Day at a Time actor/writer Stephen Tobolowsky.

