Join @PoderLatinx Georgia State Director, Susi Duran and @peoplefor as they welcome labor leader Dolores Huerta for a conversation on the #LatinaEqualPay Day. Dolores Huerta will be joined by One Day at a Time actor/writer Stephen Tobolowsky.
#LatinaEqualPay Day is the day when Latina pay catches up to that of white, non-Hispanic men from the previous year.
Watch recording here: https://www.facebook.com/somospoderlatinx/videos/739087163350704
The Latina Voice and Vote w/ Dolores Huerta & actor/writer Stephen Tobolowsky.
|Thursday October 29
|5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Speaker
|Poder Latinx & PFAW
|Online via recording
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3825438994...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 29th, 2020 3:56 PM
