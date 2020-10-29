Money and California Propositions (2020) by Paul Ivanov

Thursday Oct 29th, 2020 3:39 PM

Ten years ago, I made some plots for how much money was pumped into proposition campaigns in California. I remade those plots for the November 2020 election. As of Oct 16th, the total is ~$662 million, an 11 fold increase from the ~$58 million in 2010!

Follow the link for full-size images and the code that was used to plot them.