Money and California Propositions (2020)
Ten years ago, I made some plots for how much money was pumped into proposition campaigns in California. I remade those plots for the November 2020 election. As of Oct 16th, the total is ~$662 million, an 11 fold increase from the ~$58 million in 2010!
Follow the link for full-size images and the code that was used to plot them.
