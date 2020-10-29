top
Online Forum - La Riva/ Freeman 2020: Building the movement for socialism!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday October 30
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Location Details
Register now for the forum!
bit.ly/vote-socialist
2020 has been filled with intense and unprecedented crises, hitting the working class with more instability, more violence, and more losses, all while the billionaires get even richer.
The people of the U.S. desperately need and deserve a new system by and for the working class. The struggle to defeat capitalism and begin building a socialist society is the most pressing issue faced by humanity today.

Join PSL Bay Area organizers with the La Riva/ Freeman 2020 campaign to hear how we've built a people's campaign and will continue the fight beyond election day!

Facebook event:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2505360156427927

sm_123028061_3698148703542850_7044573365300910921_o.jpg
original image (1920x1005)
For more event information: http://www.LaRiva2020.org

Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 29th, 2020 10:19 AM
