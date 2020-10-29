2020 has been filled with intense and unprecedented crises, hitting the working class with more instability, more violence, and more losses, all while the billionaires get even richer.
The people of the U.S. desperately need and deserve a new system by and for the working class. The struggle to defeat capitalism and begin building a socialist society is the most pressing issue faced by humanity today.
Join PSL Bay Area organizers with the La Riva/ Freeman 2020 campaign to hear how we've built a people's campaign and will continue the fight beyond election day!
Facebook event:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2505360156427927
|Date
|Friday October 30
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|Phone
|415-821-6171
|Location Details
|
Register now for the forum!
bit.ly/vote-socialist
|
For more event information: http://www.LaRiva2020.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 29th, 2020 10:19 AM
