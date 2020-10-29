

The people of the U.S. desperately need and deserve a new system by and for the working class. The struggle to defeat capitalism and begin building a socialist society is the most pressing issue faced by humanity today.



Join PSL Bay Area organizers with the La Riva/ Freeman 2020 campaign to hear how we've built a people's campaign and will continue the fight beyond election day!



https://www.facebook.com/events/2505360156427927



