Join us for a fun Halloween action targeting several landlords who live in Piedmont! Our landlords have been unwilling to negotiate rent relief for tenants in need during the pandemic, and some tenants have also experienced harassment and retaliatory actions.
We've organized a community postcard campaign so our landlords will be hearing directly from their neighbors, urging them to work with their tenants!
We will be meeting at 5 p.m. at Piedmont Park (at the corner of Highland and Mountain - look for our banners). We will organize into small teams and plan to head out by 5:15 p.m. for "reverse trick-or-treating," distributing postcards and candy to our landlords' neighbors. COSTUMES ENCOURAGED :)
Please wear your masks and maintain social distancing!
Neighborhood maps, postcards, pens, candy and hand sanitizer will be provided.
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
|Date
|Saturday October 31
|Time
|5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Tenant councils
|Location Details
|
Piedmont Park
Highland Ave and Mountain Ave
Piedmont, CA
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6912496151...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 28th, 2020 7:27 PM
