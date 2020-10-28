This pandemic has drawn the priorities of this society into focus, and they are neither our well-being nor the health of the planet. And with the elections over, working people still face the continued threat of this virus, a planet that continues to heat up, increasing economic uncertainty, a wave of cuts to social services, and more. Our power to confront these problems was never in the ballot box, but in our collective strength when we can stand together. This is the challenge we face today.



Join us for a townhall discussion on this topic. Please share widely. For more event information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/th-11-14-20/

