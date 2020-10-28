Steichen Declared Incompetent to Stand Trial by Robert Maxim

Wednesday Oct 28th, 2020 11:16 AM

Jacob Steichen's Criminal Proceedings Suspended; Declared Mentally Incompetent

Arcata resident Jacob Steichen, 34, who was arrested for the homicide of his brother Aaron Steichen on September 21, 2020, has been declared mentally incompetent to stand trial. Judge Timothy Canning in Department 5 of the Humboldt County Superior Court has ordered Mr. Steichen to undergo treatment under the directive of Humboldt County.



Mr. Steichen was not present during the proceedings this morning, but Judge Canning ordered the administering of antipsychotic medications. The case is continued to November 18.



On numberous occasions, the Steichen family called Arcata Police Department over a five week period in an attempt to find mental health services for Jacob, who is acknowledged by the court to be gravely disabled. As of the day of this writing, October 28, 2020, it is a pleasure to announce that Judge Canning has court-ordered what the Arcata Police Department were liable to have initiated months ago--psychiatric treatment, as it were.