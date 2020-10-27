Dear friends, dear community:



Gather on Election Day, November 3rd, in community outside of Bill Graham Auditorium at 99 Grove Street (City Hall Voting Center at Civic Center Plaza, San Francisco) to send the energy of support and love to all voters, non-voters, and passersby. The intention is to create spaces for both meditators and community members to come into presence and contemplation at the end of a long and divisive election season.



Bill Graham Auditorium is acting as the City Hall Voting Center, where new voters can register and submit conditional ballots and registered voters can drop off mail-in ballots.



We will offer 4 hours of quiet contemplation in community. Every hour there will be:

// 10 minutes audio/talk

// 10 minutes silent meditation

// 30 minutes ART!

// 10 minutes walk



There will also be co-creation of a mural inspired by the words: What is your dream for this country? Each person can create a tile for the collective offering.



Gather in community to cultivate stillness and imagine together what is possible for all of us. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3531480092...

