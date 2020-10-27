top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 11/ 1/2020
Sit. Walk. Listen. Because Black Lives Matter
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday November 01
Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSit. Walk. Listen
Location Details
Civic Center Plaza, San Francisco
Dear friends,

Gather with the Sit. Walk. Listen. community on Sunday, November 1st from 10:30am-12:30pm at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco.

Awareness is the first step for transformation. Together we co-create space to cultivate awareness of the systemic racism impacting Black lives, Migrant lives, Native lives and all of us. Come practice nonviolent, compassionate action for our collective awakening and liberation.

Sunday’s practice will focus on cultivating the energy of transition during a time of political transition and transformation. We will honor the “Dia de los Muertos” (Day of the Dead) tradition, originating in Mexico, by constructing an altar and inviting all who have transitioned to gather with us. We will acknowledge the stories and long-lasting legacies of Black, Migrant, and Native ancestors during this community gathering.

We will collect donations for the Coalition on Homelessness in San Francisco. You can support the Coalition’s Community Thrift Store (623 Valencia St.) by bringing any of the following: Clothing; leatherwear; shoes; furniture; electronics; lamps; toys; bicycles; collectibles; books; magazines; artwork; housewares; music and movies; luggage; mirrors; jewelry and accessories. You can also make monetary donations for the Coalition on Homelessness and we will make an online donation after the event.
sm_swl-11-1.001.jpg
original image (1024x768)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1083582542...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 27th, 2020 8:17 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 190.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code