Gather with the Sit. Walk. Listen. community on Sunday, November 1st from 10:30am-12:30pm at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco.



Awareness is the first step for transformation. Together we co-create space to cultivate awareness of the systemic racism impacting Black lives, Migrant lives, Native lives and all of us. Come practice nonviolent, compassionate action for our collective awakening and liberation.



Sunday’s practice will focus on cultivating the energy of transition during a time of political transition and transformation. We will honor the “Dia de los Muertos” (Day of the Dead) tradition, originating in Mexico, by constructing an altar and inviting all who have transitioned to gather with us. We will acknowledge the stories and long-lasting legacies of Black, Migrant, and Native ancestors during this community gathering.



We will collect donations for the Coalition on Homelessness in San Francisco. You can support the Coalition’s Community Thrift Store (623 Valencia St.) by bringing any of the following: Clothing; leatherwear; shoes; furniture; electronics; lamps; toys; bicycles; collectibles; books; magazines; artwork; housewares; music and movies; luggage; mirrors; jewelry and accessories. You can also make monetary donations for the Coalition on Homelessness and we will make an online donation after the event. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1083582542...

