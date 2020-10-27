Sunday, November 1st , 10-3pm. Nonviolent Mass Action Training. Located in Santa Cruz; register to confirm a spot and get location details.



Learn strategies for effective mass actions. The training will include an introduction to the history, strategies and tactics of non-violent civil disobedience, and a means to plug into the national effort to prevent a coup in the USA.



We're encouraging folks to RSVP in groups of 3 or more people who you are comfortable planning an action with, and who you can be physicaly close to (this is your "affinity group" -- and it might bear a striking resemblance to your “covid bubble”!). If you do not yet have a group, that's okay!! Let us know when you register and we will connect you with others. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3520175127...

