Sunday, November 1st , 10-3pm. Nonviolent Mass Action Training. Located in Santa Cruz; register to confirm a spot and get location details.
Learn strategies for effective mass actions. The training will include an introduction to the history, strategies and tactics of non-violent civil disobedience, and a means to plug into the national effort to prevent a coup in the USA.
We're encouraging folks to RSVP in groups of 3 or more people who you are comfortable planning an action with, and who you can be physicaly close to (this is your "affinity group" -- and it might bear a striking resemblance to your “covid bubble”!). If you do not yet have a group, that's okay!! Let us know when you register and we will connect you with others.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 11/ 1/2020
|Nonviolent Mass Action Training
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday November 01
|Time
|10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|The Lighthouse Collective - Santa Cruz
|Location Details
|sent upon registration
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3520175127...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 27th, 2020 12:20 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network