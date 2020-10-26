Join Lunch with CA Common Cause to hear our team give an update on the Election Protection program and what's happening in California's democracy.
Wednesday, Oct. 28th @ noon PT
Livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/commoncauseca/live
Related Categories: California | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 10/28/2020
|2020 Election Protection in California w/ CA Common Cause
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday October 28
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|California Common Cause
|Location Details
|Online via Livestream
|
Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 26th, 2020 9:23 PM
