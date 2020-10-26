top
Pacifica Fightback Town Hall
Date Saturday October 31
Time 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorPacifica Fightback
Location Details
Online
Zoom meeting Registration Link
When: 3:00 PM Pacific D Time (US and Canada) 5 PM Central 6 PM Eastern
Register in advance for this meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAtf-ysrTssH9LArX3A6axEUJjDyvOTivZt

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.


Since the pandemic precludes door-to-door trick or treating, join us on Halloween. There’s a TREAT waiting for you: a chance to hear from and interact with activist listeners like Dr. Brandon Mack and Kandice Webber of Houston’s Black Lives Matter, programmers like Dr. Johanna Fernandez (author, "The Young Lords") of WBAI in NYC, as well as local and national board members, and to voice your own concerns and ideas.

Join us in the work on the eve of the scariest governmental election in several generations, as Pacifica Fightback holds another virtual national town hall for listeners and staff, on the threats to democracy and racial justice within Pacifica as well as the larger society, and on visions for Pacifica’s future.
For more event information: https://pacificafightback.org/protecting-d...

Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 26th, 2020 9:02 PM
