Zoom meeting Registration Link
When: 3:00 PM Pacific D Time (US and Canada) 5 PM Central 6 PM Eastern
Register in advance for this meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAtf-ysrTssH9LArX3A6axEUJjDyvOTivZt
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Since the pandemic precludes door-to-door trick or treating, join us on Halloween. There’s a TREAT waiting for you: a chance to hear from and interact with activist listeners like Dr. Brandon Mack and Kandice Webber of Houston’s Black Lives Matter, programmers like Dr. Johanna Fernandez (author, "The Young Lords") of WBAI in NYC, as well as local and national board members, and to voice your own concerns and ideas.
Join us in the work on the eve of the scariest governmental election in several generations, as Pacifica Fightback holds another virtual national town hall for listeners and staff, on the threats to democracy and racial justice within Pacifica as well as the larger society, and on visions for Pacifica’s future.
|Saturday October 31
|3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Conference
|Pacifica Fightback
|Online
For more event information: https://pacificafightback.org/protecting-d...
Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 26th, 2020 9:02 PM
