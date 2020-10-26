

When: 3:00 PM Pacific D Time (US and Canada) 5 PM Central 6 PM Eastern

Register in advance for this meeting:



After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.





Since the pandemic precludes door-to-door trick or treating, join us on Halloween. There’s a TREAT waiting for you: a chance to hear from and interact with activist listeners like Dr. Brandon Mack and Kandice Webber of Houston’s Black Lives Matter, programmers like Dr. Johanna Fernandez (author, "The Young Lords") of WBAI in NYC, as well as local and national board members, and to voice your own concerns and ideas.



