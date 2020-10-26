



Tuesday, October 27@ 2:30 PT (5:30 ET)



LIVESTREAM HERE:



Join the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights for a webinar on voting rights.

You have the right to vote freely without facing voter intimidation.



Know your rights when voting!



Voter resources here:



ABOUT: #AndStillIVote



https://andstillivote.org/



And Still I Vote is a national call to action for people to take back the power of the vote. 2020 is the election of our lifetime and we will not be silenced. In every corner of our country, policymakers have put up discriminatory barriers to the ballot that shut us out. From closing polling places in Black communities to wrongfully erasing voters from the rolls – including low-income voters, seniors, and college students. They are taking away our right to vote and rigging the system for their own benefit.



