15 Artsakh War Myths Perpetuated By Mainstream Media by Lucine Kasbarian

Monday Oct 26th, 2020 1:14 PM

From peddling false equivalence, to selectively reporting the facts, to committing sins of omission, to cherry-picking so-called experts to support a desired argument, to concluding news coverage with biased policy recommendations, these actions taken by mainstream media about the facts on the ground reveal the handiwork of master purveyors of fake news.