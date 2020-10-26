top
Strength Thru Unity: Multicultural Election Special on COVID, Racism, & Human Rights
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday October 28
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Radio Broadcast
Organizer/AuthorKPFK: Strength Thru Unity Program
Location Details
Watch online via website livestream
Strength Thru Unity: Multicultural Election Special To Stream Live

Join us to watch a panel conversation on what the potential outcome of the 2020 presidential election could mean for minorities, immigrants, women, and the nation as a whole.

Wednesday, Oct. 28 @ 1 - 2 PM PT

Go directly to website to watch: https://www.kpfk.org/

RSVP here for reminder: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/strength-thru-unity-multicultural-election-special-tickets-126618016897

Who
The news social justice program, Strength Thru Unity (STU), will focus on the upcoming presidential election. This is a critical election for all Americans, especially minority communities. STU’s guests include:
-- Gilda Brasch, filmmaker
--Ivette Zamora Cruz, Genesis Heart artist/activist and publisher of "La Revista" magazine
--Moderator: Gabriela Teissier, lead anchor for KMEX Univison.

What
Unlike any other election, minorities, immigrants, women and the nation as a whole will pay a heavy price if Donald Trump is reelected as president. Beyond Trump’s racist attacks, people of color are dying needlessly from Trump's lack of a response to COVID19 and support of
white extremists.

Where
Strength Thru Unity will livestream on Wednesday, October 28th from 1:00 - 2:00 PM PST and can be seen live at https://www.kpfk.org/ Please also RSVP to join the conversation.

When
Strength Thru Unity will also be edited for later public radio broadcast on Friday, October 30th from 5:00 - 6:00 PM PST on KPFK 90.7

Why
Strength Thru Unity is filling a media void by having a powerful conversation among people-of-color that has not happened since the 1960s around ethnic studies. One new study says 97% of all media companies are owned by whites—one possible reason for the lack of diversity in the mainstream media. This week the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and House Oversight Committee prompted the Government Accountability Office to study the exclusion of Latinos in film, TV and publishing world. For example, of 1,200 major films released in the last three years, less the 4.5 percent of speaking roles were among Latinos in city that is majority LatinX and among the largest consumers of Hollywood films.
strength_thru_unity.jpg
For more event information: https://www.kpfk.org/blogs/community-resou...

Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 26th, 2020 10:23 AM
