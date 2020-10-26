



Join us to watch a panel conversation on what the potential outcome of the 2020 presidential election could mean for minorities, immigrants, women, and the nation as a whole.



Wednesday, Oct. 28 @ 1 - 2 PM PT



Who

The news social justice program, Strength Thru Unity (STU), will focus on the upcoming presidential election. This is a critical election for all Americans, especially minority communities. STU’s guests include:

-- Gilda Brasch, filmmaker

--Ivette Zamora Cruz, Genesis Heart artist/activist and publisher of "La Revista" magazine

--Moderator: Gabriela Teissier, lead anchor for KMEX Univison.



What

Unlike any other election, minorities, immigrants, women and the nation as a whole will pay a heavy price if Donald Trump is reelected as president. Beyond Trump’s racist attacks, people of color are dying needlessly from Trump's lack of a response to COVID19 and support of

white extremists.



Where

Strength Thru Unity will livestream on Wednesday, October 28th from 1:00 - 2:00 PM PST and can be seen live at



When

Strength Thru Unity will also be edited for later public radio broadcast on Friday, October 30th from 5:00 - 6:00 PM PST on KPFK 90.7



Why

