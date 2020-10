Digital Rally Against SCOTUS Confirmation Vote for Amy Coney Barrett



Monday, October 26th @ 11 AM



Livestream:



We'll be going live with senators, health care advocates, and leaders from organizations fighting for our health care, our civil rights, our reproductive rights, and our democracy

to call on senators to reject Barrett - and remind them that we're watching how they vote.



In the middle of a global pandemic and with the 2020 election ending in just days,

Donald Trump and Senate Republicans are ramming through a Supreme Court nominee

who will rip away our health care, gut our reproductive rights, and undermine our democracy.



We’re planning actions on social media all weekend leading up to the final vote on Barrett's nomination on Monday, October 26th to tell our senators: If you vote to rip away our rights,

we will make our voices heard.



At the digital rally, come hear from:



Senator Kamala Harris

Senator Chuck Schumer

Senator Amy Klobuchar

Senator Dick Durbin

Senator Tammy Baldwin

Senator Maggie Hassan

People for the American Way

AFJ Action Campaign

Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

National Women's Law Center

American Federation of Labor and Congress of International Organizations

National Council of Jewish Women

Constitutional Accountability Center

Lambda Legal

Little Lobbyists

Protect Our Care

Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States

NARAL Pro-Choice America

National LGBTQ Task Force

End Citizens United

Let America Vote

National Partnership for Women and Families

Service Employees International Union

American Association of People with Disabilities

League of Conservation Voters

National Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

Team ENOUGH

Equality California

______________________________________________________________



The #OurCourtOurVoices Digital Filibuster



30 hours of debate will follow the Senate’s expected cloture vote Sunday until the final confirmation vote, and we're posting every hour to tell our senators to reject the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett. We're collecting videos from health care advocates, storytellers, and leaders of progressive organizations to put together this filibuster. The filibuster will lead into the digital rally.



Go to this link to hear people's testimonies:

