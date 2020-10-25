#OurCourtOurVoices
Digital Rally Against SCOTUS Confirmation Vote for Amy Coney Barrett
Monday, October 26th @ 11 AM
Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/peoplefor/
We'll be going live with senators, health care advocates, and leaders from organizations fighting for our health care, our civil rights, our reproductive rights, and our democracy
to call on senators to reject Barrett - and remind them that we're watching how they vote.
In the middle of a global pandemic and with the 2020 election ending in just days,
Donald Trump and Senate Republicans are ramming through a Supreme Court nominee
who will rip away our health care, gut our reproductive rights, and undermine our democracy.
We’re planning actions on social media all weekend leading up to the final vote on Barrett's nomination on Monday, October 26th to tell our senators: If you vote to rip away our rights,
we will make our voices heard.
At the digital rally, come hear from:
Senator Kamala Harris
Senator Chuck Schumer
Senator Amy Klobuchar
Senator Dick Durbin
Senator Tammy Baldwin
Senator Maggie Hassan
People for the American Way
AFJ Action Campaign
Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
National Women's Law Center
American Federation of Labor and Congress of International Organizations
National Council of Jewish Women
Constitutional Accountability Center
Lambda Legal
Little Lobbyists
Protect Our Care
Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States
NARAL Pro-Choice America
National LGBTQ Task Force
End Citizens United
Let America Vote
National Partnership for Women and Families
Service Employees International Union
American Association of People with Disabilities
League of Conservation Voters
National Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law
Team ENOUGH
Equality California
______________________________________________________________
The #OurCourtOurVoices Digital Filibuster
30 hours of debate will follow the Senate’s expected cloture vote Sunday until the final confirmation vote, and we're posting every hour to tell our senators to reject the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett. We're collecting videos from health care advocates, storytellers, and leaders of progressive organizations to put together this filibuster. The filibuster will lead into the digital rally.
Go to this link to hear people's testimonies: https://www.facebook.com/pg/peoplefor/videos/?ref=page_internal
______________________________________________________________
Our Court, Our Voices: Rally Against SCOTUS Confirmation Vote for Amy Coney Barrett
|Date
Monday October 26
|Time
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Event Type
Protest
|Organizer/Author
People for the American Way & many partners
|Location Details
Online via livestream
Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 25th, 2020 10:14 PM
