top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections | LGBTI / Queer | Womyn
View events for the week of 10/26/2020
Our Court, Our Voices: Rally Against SCOTUS Confirmation Vote for Amy Coney Barrett
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday October 26
Time 11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPeople for the American Way & many partners
Location Details
Online via livestream
#OurCourtOurVoices

Digital Rally Against SCOTUS Confirmation Vote for Amy Coney Barrett

Monday, October 26th @ 11 AM

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/peoplefor/

We'll be going live with senators, health care advocates, and leaders from organizations fighting for our health care, our civil rights, our reproductive rights, and our democracy
to call on senators to reject Barrett - and remind them that we're watching how they vote.

In the middle of a global pandemic and with the 2020 election ending in just days,
Donald Trump and Senate Republicans are ramming through a Supreme Court nominee
who will rip away our health care, gut our reproductive rights, and undermine our democracy.

We’re planning actions on social media all weekend leading up to the final vote on Barrett's nomination on Monday, October 26th to tell our senators: If you vote to rip away our rights,
we will make our voices heard.

At the digital rally, come hear from:

Senator Kamala Harris
Senator Chuck Schumer
Senator Amy Klobuchar
Senator Dick Durbin
Senator Tammy Baldwin
Senator Maggie Hassan
People for the American Way
AFJ Action Campaign
Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
National Women's Law Center
American Federation of Labor and Congress of International Organizations
National Council of Jewish Women
Constitutional Accountability Center
Lambda Legal
Little Lobbyists
Protect Our Care
Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States
NARAL Pro-Choice America
National LGBTQ Task Force
End Citizens United
Let America Vote
National Partnership for Women and Families
Service Employees International Union
American Association of People with Disabilities
League of Conservation Voters
National Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law
Team ENOUGH
Equality California
______________________________________________________________

The #OurCourtOurVoices Digital Filibuster

30 hours of debate will follow the Senate’s expected cloture vote Sunday until the final confirmation vote, and we're posting every hour to tell our senators to reject the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett. We're collecting videos from health care advocates, storytellers, and leaders of progressive organizations to put together this filibuster. The filibuster will lead into the digital rally.

Go to this link to hear people's testimonies: https://www.facebook.com/pg/peoplefor/videos/?ref=page_internal
______________________________________________________________
sm_our_court_our_voices2.jpg
original image (960x540)
Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 25th, 2020 10:14 PM
§
by People for the American Way & many partners
Sunday Oct 25th, 2020 10:14 PM
sm_pfaw_healthcare.jpg
original image (1024x512)
§
by People for the American Way & many partners
Sunday Oct 25th, 2020 10:14 PM
rbg.jpg
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 190.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code