Coronavirus covid-19 pandemic invades the White House
Coronavirus Covid-19 Memorial In Washington D.C.
Coronavirus covid-19 pandemic invades the White House
By Lynda Carson - October 25, 2020
Reportedly, at the White House, the chief of staff and a number of aides to Vice President Mike Pence, have tested positive for the coronavirus as the impeached President Donald J. Trump continues to hold large campaign rallies with many people pressed tightly together shoulder to shoulder who are not wearing any face masks to keep from getting, or spreading the the deadly coronavirus covid-19.
As Trump’s coronavirus pandemic spreads nonstop across the nation, Trump continues to hold large coronavirus spreader events and rallies while he has been mocking Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Joe Biden for wearing protective face masks. Today in New Hampshire, it was reported at a campaign rally that Trump lied to the crowd and told them “we’re rounding the turn,” in the battle against the coronavirus, as new cases of the disease reach epic proportions across the nation.
Recently, the impeached President Donald J. Trump has allegedly caught the covid-19 virus, along with numerous staff members in the White House, including Melania and Baron Trump. It appears that In regards to the coronavirus pandemic and White House precautions or safety measures to prevent the virus from spreading in the peoples house, the virus has outsmarted the incompetent Trump regime. As a result, some people believe that when GOD was passing out brains to Trump and Pence, the incompetent so-called leaders thought that GOD was talking about trains and said "NO THANKS," I’ll catch the next one.
Even though Vice President Mike Pence should have been placed in quarantine to avoid spreading the virus, reportedly White House chief of staff Mark Meadows claimed that Mr. Pence is an essential worker and is exempt from the CDC guidelines requiring people to quarantine for 14 days after being exposed to the virus. Yesterday, Pence was at a rally in Tallahassee, Florida, without a face mask with other Trump supporters who were also maskless. Health experts reportedly have spoken out against the dubious claim that Mr. Pence is an essential worker, and state that campaigning does not fit in the category of essential workers.
Mr. Meadows also declared that “we’re not going to control the pandemic,” when asked about people at Trump/Pence campaign events who are maskless. Numerous Republicans have stated on record that people should be happy or willing to die from the virus to protect the so-called economy from the pandemic. Try explaining that kind of contempt the GOP has for human life to all the families who have lost a loved one from the deadly virus.
Additionally, Trump and Pence supporters have reportedly been at protests to burn their coronavirus covid-19 face masks in defiance of the CDC guidelines meant to protect the American population from the deadly virus.
As people are heading to the polls to cast their ballots before the election on November 3, and mailing in their ballots in defiance of the Trump regimes efforts to suppress the vote, the American public wants to vote these dangerous weasels out of office. Additionally, there appears to be an over abundance of madness spreading across the nation along with the pandemic, as people wonder if their votes will be counted this election season as the GOP tries every dirty trick in the book to suppress the vote, or keep ballots from being counted.
Alameda County Has 23,312 Known Cases Of The Coronavirus Covid-19
In Alameda County, there are 23,312 known cases of covid-19, with 461 total known deaths. Oakland is the hotspot in Alameda County, with 9,021 known covid-19 cases. Tragically, there are 1,025 known covid-19 cases in around 73 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) in Alameda County, with 139 known resident deaths from the virus.
In the U.S., there are 8,631,158 confirmed cases of coronavirus covid-19, and around 225,211 deaths across the nation, taking a deadly toll on our nation’s loved ones and their families.
According to the New York Times today, over 85,000 new cases of coronavirus Covid-19 were reported last Friday across the nation, being the most cases reported in a single day in the U.S.
Reportedly, our nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, suggested that our country should consider putting in effect a national mandate requiring people to wear face masks to help stop the spread of the deadly virus that has killed killed around 225,211 loved ones across the nation since the outbreak of the pandemic started around 9 months ago.
On a personal note, where I reside in a 21 unit residential apartment building in Oakland, some tenants and others come and go without wearing any face masks, despite a notice on the front door stating that everyone must wear a face mask to enter the building. And this is in a building where Fire Trucks and Ambulances come to the building on average once or twice a month to haul people off to the hospital. A residential building where five people have died here since I moved in, with two of them committing suicide. Why some people do not want to wear a face mask when they come and go from their apartments into the common areas of the building, is a mystery to me when considering how dangerous these times are that we find ourselves in.
Trump’s madness against wearing a face mask appears to be as infectious as the coronavirus disease itself is. As I wander around the neighborhood to get some exercise and fresh air, and am delighted to see some beautiful orange and black monarch butterflies fluttering from flower to flower in the area, I often see people hanging out close together without any face masks while they are chatting up a storm as though the pandemic does not exist.
What a world…..
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
