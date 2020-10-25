



Join the Center for Biological Diversity for our next Saving Life on Earth webinar to learn about our work to defend bats, American burying beetles and a rare cave-dwelling arachnid called the Bone Cave harvestman.



Date and time: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. PT



RSVP:



From their ability to smell a dead animal a mile away to their diet of bugs and poop, you won’t want to miss learning about these creatures’ fascinating biology and the industry-funded campaigns to push them to the graveyard.



The presentation will feature Center staff attorney Ryan Shannon, who focuses on defending the Endangered Species Act.



The hour-long webinar starts at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. You have to register to join so sign up here and then check your email for your individual link to join the webinar (if you don’t see it, check your junk folder).



Even if you can’t make the webinar, you can still register and we’ll send you a follow-up email with an action you can take. You can also find a recording of this webinar (and all the others) at



----YOUR UNIQUE REGISTRATION LINK WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU FROM ZOOM. THIS WILL BE THE LINK YOU USE TO JOIN THE CALL. PLEASE LOOK FOR IT (POSSIBLY IN SPAM) AND KEEP IT FOR YOUR RECORDS.----



----By joining this webinar, you agree to receive communications from us so we can work together to keep the wild alive. This webinar will be recorded and distributed to all webinar registrants after the webinar is over.-----



ABOUT: Center for Biological Diversity



The Center for Biological Diversity fights to protect America's wildlife and wild lands. Our members work to build political power in communities across the country to protect wildlife, people, wildlands and the planet. We believe in environmental justice for all species and people.

