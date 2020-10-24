Call for Prosecution of War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity, and Genocide Crime in DRC by Ann Garrison/KPFA Saturday News

Saturday Oct 24th, 2020 7:59 PM

“Congo Week,” the annual series of forums, films, and conversation organized by Washington D.C.-based Friends of the Congo was, like so much else, a virtual event this year. It concluded today with the presentation of humanitarian awards to two Congolese groups defending human rights, and to Dr. Denis Mukwege, the world renowned gynecologist and Nobel Prize Winner who founded Panzi Hospital to treat women victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). In his acceptance speech, Dr. Mukwege called for prosecution of the 617 war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide crimes documented in the UN Mapping Report on Human Rights Abuse in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 1993 to 2003. There is no statute of limitations on any of these international crimes.

