top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Call for Prosecution of War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity, and Genocide Crime in DRC
by Ann Garrison/KPFA Saturday News
Saturday Oct 24th, 2020 7:59 PM
“Congo Week,” the annual series of forums, films, and conversation organized by Washington D.C.-based Friends of the Congo was, like so much else, a virtual event this year. It concluded today with the presentation of humanitarian awards to two Congolese groups defending human rights, and to Dr. Denis Mukwege, the world renowned gynecologist and Nobel Prize Winner who founded Panzi Hospital to treat women victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). In his acceptance speech, Dr. Mukwege called for prosecution of the 617 war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide crimes documented in the UN Mapping Report on Human Rights Abuse in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 1993 to 2003. There is no statute of limitations on any of these international crimes.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (2.2MB) | Embed Audio
Congo Week concluded on October 24 with the presentation of humanitarian awards to two Congolese groups defending human rights, and to Dr. Denis Mukwege, the world renowned gynecologist and Nobel Prize Winner who founded Panzi Hospital to treat women victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). In his acceptance speech, Dr. Mukwege called for an international tribunal to prosecute perpetrators of the 617 war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide crimes documented in the UN Mapping Report on Human Rights Abuse in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 1993 to 2003. There is no statute of limitations on any of these international crimes.
https://kpfa.org/episode/the-kpfa-evening-...
§Dr. Denis Mukwege, Founder of Panzi Hospital in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
by Ann Garrison/KPFA Saturday News
Saturday Oct 24th, 2020 7:59 PM
sm_dr-mukwege-3.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
https://kpfa.org/episode/the-kpfa-evening-...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 162.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code