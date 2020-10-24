top
Related Categories: Palestine | U.S.
Censorship, Entanglement & Corruption: The Israel Lobby 2021 Agenda
Date Thursday October 29
Time 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorGrant Smith
Location Details
Webinar with participation through Zoom and YouTube. 9AM California time, Noon EDT.
Grant F. Smith is the author of seven books about the Israel lobby, and research director of IRmep. His most recent books are "Big Israel: How Israel's Lobby Moves America" (2016) and "The Israel Lobby Enters State Government: Rise of the Virginia Israel Advisory Board" (2019).

Continuing an election year tradition, Smith will present his most recent research findings about Israel affinity organization legislative, executive agency and state government lobbying initiatives. He will discuss in depth the trajectory, roles and relative importance of Jewish establishment lobbying (such as AIPAC and the Zionist Organization of America) vs. relatively more recent Christian Zionist lobbying.

Smith will also explore the Israel lobby's latest major program—importing and subsidizing Israeli companies to compete with domestic U.S. companies. As a case study, Smith will give an update on recent initiatives and the cloud of corruption enveloping the Virginia Israel Advisory Board.

Smith's 2016 election year roundup has more than 37,000 YouTube views. A presentation of key findings from his book "Big Israel" is now approaching 100,000 YouTube views.

Accolades for Smith's 2016 election year roundup:

"Every American needs to watch this. Well done!" X., 2017

"...a history of American politicians' traitorous actions since 1948. I blame them as much as the Israeli lobby." J. Malokas, 2018

"Thank you for all the information. I will look for Big Israel - a must read." N. Khan, 2018

"....he absolutely 100% predicted the future!" K. Hall, 2018
Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 24th, 2020 9:37 AM
