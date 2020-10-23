The ERA Coalition and the Fund for Women's Equality are very excited to invite you to our next virtual town hall, for a conversation about the Equal Rights Amendment and how it
would the impact the LGBTQIA+ Community.
Monday, October 26th @ 3 PM - 4 PM PT (6-7 PM ET)
RSVP: https://eracoalition.salsalabs.org/lgbtqtownhall/index.html
Given the endangered state of equality with the prospect of a 6-3 conservative leaning Supreme Court, what can we be sure of? We here at the ERA Coalition/Fund for Women's Equality say we can be sure we need the ERA more than ever.
Please join us as we discuss the status of rights and protections for the diverse LGBTQIA+ community --and what the ERA will do to ensure them.
The Panelists are:
- Senator Pat Spearman, representing Nevada's first district
- Andrea Shorter, Commissioner of the S.F. Department of Women
- Charlotte Clymer, Writer for the Washington Post
- Kate Kelly, ERA Activist
- Victoria Kirby York, Acting Director for the Advocacy & Action Department at the National LGBTQ Task Force
- M. Dru Levasseur, ERA Coalition/FFWE Board Member, moderator
ABOUT: ERA Coalition & the Fund for Women's Equality
Goal: Achieve full and final ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment
to the U. S. Constitution
The U.S. Constitution does not guarantee equal rights. We are working to ratify the #EqualRightsAmendment which will ensure an #EqualFuture #ERANow.
The Fund for Women’s Equality and ERA Coalition are independent, sister organizations. The organizations were formed simultaneously and conduct complimentary work to promote fair and equal treatment for women and girls in the United States.
While the effort to amend the constitution to include sex equality began many decades ago, our renewed efforts are centered on Black, Indigenous and Women of Color, gender-nonconforming and transgender women and girls, and nonbinary people– those who are most impacted by systemic inequities.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | LGBTI / QueerView events for the week of 10/26/2020
|LGBTQIA+ and The Equal Rights Amendment Virtual Town Hall
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday October 26
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|ERA Coalition & Fund for Women's Equality
|Location Details
|Online event
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 23rd, 2020 3:46 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network