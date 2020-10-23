top
LGBTQIA+ and The Equal Rights Amendment Virtual Town Hall
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday October 26
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorERA Coalition & Fund for Women's Equality
Location Details
Online event
The ERA Coalition and the Fund for Women's Equality are very excited to invite you to our next virtual town hall, for a conversation about the Equal Rights Amendment and how it
would the impact the LGBTQIA+ Community.

Monday, October 26th @ 3 PM - 4 PM PT (6-7 PM ET)

RSVP: https://eracoalition.salsalabs.org/lgbtqtownhall/index.html

Given the endangered state of equality with the prospect of a 6-3 conservative leaning Supreme Court, what can we be sure of? We here at the ERA Coalition/Fund for Women's Equality say we can be sure we need the ERA more than ever.

Please join us as we discuss the status of rights and protections for the diverse LGBTQIA+ community --and what the ERA will do to ensure them.

The Panelists are:

- Senator Pat Spearman, representing Nevada's first district

- Andrea Shorter, Commissioner of the S.F. Department of Women

- Charlotte Clymer, Writer for the Washington Post

- Kate Kelly, ERA Activist

- Victoria Kirby York, Acting Director for the Advocacy & Action Department at the National LGBTQ Task Force

- M. Dru Levasseur, ERA Coalition/FFWE Board Member, moderator


ABOUT: ERA Coalition & the Fund for Women's Equality

Goal: Achieve full and final ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment
to the U. S. Constitution

The U.S. Constitution does not guarantee equal rights. We are working to ratify the #EqualRightsAmendment which will ensure an #EqualFuture #ERANow.

The Fund for Women’s Equality and ERA Coalition are independent, sister organizations. The organizations were formed simultaneously and conduct complimentary work to promote fair and equal treatment for women and girls in the United States.

While the effort to amend the constitution to include sex equality began many decades ago, our renewed efforts are centered on Black, Indigenous and Women of Color, gender-nonconforming and transgender women and girls, and nonbinary people– those who are most impacted by systemic inequities.
sm_lgbtqia_era.jpg
original image (1600x900)
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 23rd, 2020 3:46 PM
