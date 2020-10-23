

While the effort to amend the constitution to include sex equality began many decades ago, our renewed efforts are centered on Black, Indigenous and Women of Color, gender-nonconforming and transgender women and girls, and nonbinary people– those who are most impacted by systemic inequities. The ERA Coalition and the Fund for Women's Equality are very excited to invite you to our next virtual town hall, for a conversation about the Equal Rights Amendment and how itwould the impact the LGBTQIA+ Community.Monday, October 26th @ 3 PM - 4 PM PT (6-7 PM ET)RSVP: https://eracoalition.salsalabs.org/lgbtqtownhall/index.html Given the endangered state of equality with the prospect of a 6-3 conservative leaning Supreme Court, what can we be sure of? We here at the ERA Coalition/Fund for Women's Equality say we can be sure we need the ERA more than ever.Please join us as we discuss the status of rights and protections for the diverse LGBTQIA+ community --and what the ERA will do to ensure them.The Panelists are:- Senator Pat Spearman, representing Nevada's first district- Andrea Shorter, Commissioner of the S.F. Department of Women- Charlotte Clymer, Writer for the Washington Post- Kate Kelly, ERA Activist- Victoria Kirby York, Acting Director for the Advocacy & Action Department at the National LGBTQ Task Force- M. Dru Levasseur, ERA Coalition/FFWE Board Member, moderatorABOUT: ERA Coalition & the Fund for Women's EqualityGoal: Achieve full and final ratification of the Equal Rights Amendmentto the U. S. ConstitutionThe U.S. Constitution does not guarantee equal rights. We are working to ratify the #EqualRightsAmendment which will ensure an #EqualFuture #ERANow.The Fund for Women’s Equality and ERA Coalition are independent, sister organizations. The organizations were formed simultaneously and conduct complimentary work to promote fair and equal treatment for women and girls in the United States.While the effort to amend the constitution to include sex equality began many decades ago, our renewed efforts are centered on Black, Indigenous and Women of Color, gender-nonconforming and transgender women and girls, and nonbinary people– those who are most impacted by systemic inequities. Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 23rd, 2020 3:46 PM