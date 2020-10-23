top
Defend & Speak Out for New Orleans Striking Sanitation Workers
Date Wednesday October 28
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSPTESR
Location Details
Peoples Ready/Labor Ready
2648 International Blvd, Oakland, CA
Defend & Speak Out for New Orleans Striking Sanitation Workers
New Orleans sanitation workers at the City subcontractor Metro Service Group went on strike in May to protect their health and safety and to win living wages, and they are still fighting.

Their wages are $10.25 an hour and were fighting for a $15 an hour wage. These workers who have organized the City Waste Union are fighting for health and safety conditions to protect themselves from over contracting Covid-19.

When the workers went on strike, the company had the police, and city replace them with prison labor and parolees.

Metro Service Group is owned by True Blue based in Tacoma, Washington, and they also own People Ready/Labor Ready. This is a labor broker that sells non-union labor to companies and they have offices in Oakland and over 600 cities.

In Tacoma, the ILWU and other labor and community supporters are taking weekly action, and we are joining in solidarity here in Oakland. They need your support. Please join us.

Wednesday, October 28, 2020
5:00 PM
Peoples Ready/Labor Ready
2648 International Blvd, Oakland, CA
Sponsored by Stop Police Terrorism & End Systemic Racism
https://www.juneteenthspt.com
https://www.facebook.com/JuneteenthSPT

New Orleans City Waste Union
https://www.facebook.com/citywasteunion/

Power Point To Build Solidarity:
https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1-rZ28WmntiZjcItpuc30akm94OxWnJaqGvVubu0LLuM/edit?fbclid=IwAR0TJC0AQA0YV5slvN99UDgXv5Y1mp9TjFkmPqM2-7OoMp28XxS9079RBKo#slide=id.g86a81bfaa4_0_320

Solidarity Statement For Union Members To Sign: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScjn9gu1xqRSuxrXmUPFuoRCDOADMkjqDw4h9zDpBWPkYsC5g/viewform

New Orleans Sanitation Workers Strike & Solidarity From Seattle/Tacoma
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpK7B0H7ObQ

New Orleans Sanitation Workers Strike For Justice/Human Rights & Are Replaced By Convicts
https://youtu.be/UaJE5o1-4MI

Helping The Essential
https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-the-essential?member=&utm_source=twilio&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=contacts-v2-invite-to-donate

City Waste Union
https://www.facebook.com/City-Waste-Union-111949473844238/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARDyT8Qy-NnROLhYTrz1L6u91n6aET-4vey_AQcwp0DoiWrxfgMb7bmxDsuD9vVWzY9_MvWXxHkoBXnD

'We're Not Asking For Much': Sanitation Workers Enter Second Week Of Coronavirus Strike
https://www.wwno.org/post/were-not-asking-much-sanitation-workers-enter-second-week-coronavirus-strike?fbclid=IwAR0_LWt9_DdIqAe4BKQcGPeC1LZLJCnkm1hGNOjjkuU_g9S5gVxoGAadXVg
For more event information: https://www.juneteenthspt.com

Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 23rd, 2020 3:15 PM
§New Orleans Striking Hoppers Fighting For Justice
by SPTESR
Friday Oct 23rd, 2020 3:15 PM
The New Orleans striking hoppers have been on strike since May for $15 an hour, PPE and the right to have a union.
https://www.juneteenthspt.com
