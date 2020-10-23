

New Orleans sanitation workers at the City subcontractor Metro Service Group went on strike in May to protect their health and safety and to win living wages, and they are still fighting.



Their wages are $10.25 an hour and were fighting for a $15 an hour wage. These workers who have organized the City Waste Union are fighting for health and safety conditions to protect themselves from over contracting Covid-19.



When the workers went on strike, the company had the police, and city replace them with prison labor and parolees.



Metro Service Group is owned by True Blue based in Tacoma, Washington, and they also own People Ready/Labor Ready. This is a labor broker that sells non-union labor to companies and they have offices in Oakland and over 600 cities.



In Tacoma, the ILWU and other labor and community supporters are taking weekly action, and we are joining in solidarity here in Oakland. They need your support. Please join us.



Wednesday, October 28, 2020

5:00 PM

Peoples Ready/Labor Ready

2648 International Blvd, Oakland, CA

Sponsored by Stop Police Terrorism & End Systemic Racism

https://www.juneteenthspt.com

https://www.facebook.com/JuneteenthSPT



New Orleans City Waste Union

https://www.facebook.com/citywasteunion/



Power Point To Build Solidarity:

https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1-rZ28WmntiZjcItpuc30akm94OxWnJaqGvVubu0LLuM/edit?fbclid=IwAR0TJC0AQA0YV5slvN99UDgXv5Y1mp9TjFkmPqM2-7OoMp28XxS9079RBKo#slide=id.g86a81bfaa4_0_320



Solidarity Statement For Union Members To Sign:



New Orleans Sanitation Workers Strike & Solidarity From Seattle/Tacoma

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpK7B0H7ObQ



New Orleans Sanitation Workers Strike For Justice/Human Rights & Are Replaced By Convicts

https://youtu.be/UaJE5o1-4MI



Helping The Essential

https://www.gofundme.com/f/helping-the-essential?member=&utm_source=twilio&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=contacts-v2-invite-to-donate



City Waste Union

https://www.facebook.com/City-Waste-Union-111949473844238/?__tn__=%2Cd%2CP-R&eid=ARDyT8Qy-NnROLhYTrz1L6u91n6aET-4vey_AQcwp0DoiWrxfgMb7bmxDsuD9vVWzY9_MvWXxHkoBXnD



'We're Not Asking For Much': Sanitation Workers Enter Second Week Of Coronavirus Strike

https://www.wwno.org/post/were-not-asking-much-sanitation-workers-enter-second-week-coronavirus-strike?fbclid=IwAR0_LWt9_DdIqAe4BKQcGPeC1LZLJCnkm1hGNOjjkuU_g9S5gVxoGAadXVg

Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 23rd, 2020 3:15 PM