S.F. Votes 10/23/20-11/3/20 daily; Young People Changing the World
San Francisco's early voting is now daily including 2 weekends, from 10/23/20 to 11/3/20. Young people are turning out in record numbers in the contested states, and need to keep doing so as the young outnumber the old, to Dump Trump and his minions all the way down the ballot. See https://circle.tufts.edu/latest-research/absentee-and-early-voting-youth-2020-election
San Francisco's early voting is now daily including 2 weekends, from 10/23/20 to 11/3/20. Young people are turning out in record numbers in the contested states, and need to keep doing so as the young outnumber the old, to Dump Trump and his minions all the way down the ballot. See https://circle.tufts.edu/latest-research/absentee-and-early-voting-youth-2020-election
In addition to the Voting Center at the Civic Auditorium, at 99 Grove Street at Larkin, diagonally across from City Hall, which is open now Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., it is also open on Sat/Sun: Oct 24-25 and Oct 31 to Nov 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for you to vote or just drop off your vote by mail ballot. It is also open Election Day, Nov 3, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. when you can vote there or just drop off your vote by mail ballot.
In addition, you can vote during GET OUT THE VOTE (GOTV) weekend (Oct 31 through Nov 3), or just leave your vote by mail ballot at the following locations at the following times:
Saturday/Sunday: October 31-November 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday November 2: from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sat/Sun, Oct 31-Nov 1 and Mon-Tues Nov 2-3, known as Get
Supervisorial District 1 - Anza Branch Library, 550 37th Ave
Supervisorial District 2 - Golden Gate Valley Library, 1801 Green St
Supervisorial District 3 - Portsmouth Square, Washington St at Walter U Lum Pl
Supervisorial District 4 - Ortega Branch Library, 3223 Ortega St
Supervisorial District 5 - Park Branch Library, 1833 Page St
Supervisorial District 6 - Chase Center, 1655 3rd St
Supervisorial District 7 - West Portal Branch Library, 190 Lenox Way
Supervisorial District 8 - Noe Valley/Sally Brunn Branch Library, 451 Jersey St
Supervisorial District 9 - Mission Branch Library, 300 Bartlett St
Supervisorial District 10 -Bayview/Linda Brooks-Burton Library, 5075 3rd St
Supervisorial District 11 -Excelsior Branch Library, 4400 Mission St
FROM:
https://sfelections.sfgov.org/official-ballot-drop-stations-san-francisco
THE YOUNG OUTNUMBER THE OLD, and finally, they plan to transform the country with their vote. WE NEED TO SEE THAT IN ALL 50 STATES. California is not contested, but the Republican Party has set up phony ballot drop boxes that the Secretary of State is contesting and one legal ballot drop box was set on fire. The fire was extinguished and the 200 ballots were saved. See https://news.yahoo.com/california-ballot-box-set-fire-201805534.html
The best way to overcome all attempts to illegally reinstall Nazi Trump is with a large voter turnout, so we need every single eligible voter to vote. In California, YOU CAN REGISTER TO VOTE ON ELECTION DAY. When you complete the form, you will be given a provisional ballot, which will be counted as soon as your registration is entered.
The Biden campaign is saving some of its lucrative campaign cash for anticipated legal fights over the election. See the Financial Times, 10/22/20 at http://on.ft.com/2FQSAhw and reposted at #TurnTexasBlue
Since we have so few days before election day, it is best to WALK YOUR VOTE BY MAIL BALLOT to one of the Voting Centers listed above or to your polling place. Your polling place is listed on the back cover of your County voter handbook, which you should have received by October 5, 2020. You should have also received your State of California handbook by September 12, 2020. If you have not received your County handbook, you are probably not registered at your current address and should do so IMMEDIATELY at one of the Voting Centers listed above, and then vote immediately.
As of 10/22/20, the San Francisco Elections Department has received 183,623 ballots. That is a good start, but over 414,000 people voted in November 2016, so we need to pick up the pace. See https://www.sfelections.org/tools/election_data/vbm_turnout.php
All aboard the ant-fascist Freedom Train, powered by the Locomotive of American History, the Black Liberation Movement!
