SEIU, Union Democracy & The Rank & File
Date: Tuesday Oct 27, 2020
7:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
WorkWeek hosts a panel on the SEIU, Union Democracy, Union Elections & The Rank & File
Joining the panel will be speakers from SEIU 503, SEIU 1021, and an ex-SEU UHW member
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82188245989?pwd=aEJ5b2ZkcXNSYVVDemlZK0JxWnpidz09
Additional media:
"Stop Rigging The Election" SEIU 1021 Oakland Workers Demand Union Democracy In Midst Of Covid Virus
https://youtu.be/Ts9QZI_wMZM
SEIU1021 Oakland City Chapter Elections, Mergers, Temps, Nooses And Representation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4RHNaUl9zw&t=6s
SEIU Pres Mary Kay Henry - Members and Leaders Say Set Aside The Rigged Election In SEIU 1021!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zhuMVG0kidY&t=19s
"Stealth Election" Issues Facing Dave Regan's SEIU UHW in The Rigging Of The 2014 Election
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11wo3plRb9I
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/
https://www.facebook.com/WorkWeek-RadioMedia-1499535550179318/
Panel-SEIU, Union Democracy, Union Elections & The Rank & File
