

Date: Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

7:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)



WorkWeek hosts a panel on the SEIU, Union Democracy, Union Elections & The Rank & File



Joining the panel will be speakers from SEIU 503, SEIU 1021, and an ex-SEU UHW member



Additional media:

"Stop Rigging The Election" SEIU 1021 Oakland Workers Demand Union Democracy In Midst Of Covid Virus

SEIU1021 Oakland City Chapter Elections, Mergers, Temps, Nooses And Representation

SEIU Pres Mary Kay Henry - Members and Leaders Say Set Aside The Rigged Election In SEIU 1021!

"Stealth Election" Issues Facing Dave Regan's SEIU UHW in The Rigging Of The 2014 Election

WorkWeek

