Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
View events for the week of 10/27/2020
Panel-SEIU, Union Democracy, Union Elections & The Rank & File
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday October 27
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorWorkWeek
Location Details
Zoom Panel
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82188245989?pwd=aEJ5b2ZkcXNSYVVDemlZK0JxWnpidz09
SEIU, Union Democracy & The Rank & File
Date: Tuesday Oct 27, 2020
7:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

WorkWeek hosts a panel on the SEIU, Union Democracy, Union Elections & The Rank & File

Joining the panel will be speakers from SEIU 503, SEIU 1021, and an ex-SEU UHW member

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82188245989?pwd=aEJ5b2ZkcXNSYVVDemlZK0JxWnpidz09

Additional media:
"Stop Rigging The Election" SEIU 1021 Oakland Workers Demand Union Democracy In Midst Of Covid Virus
https://youtu.be/Ts9QZI_wMZM

SEIU1021 Oakland City Chapter Elections, Mergers, Temps, Nooses And Representation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4RHNaUl9zw&t=6s

SEIU Pres Mary Kay Henry - Members and Leaders Say Set Aside The Rigged Election In SEIU 1021!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zhuMVG0kidY&t=19s

"Stealth Election" Issues Facing Dave Regan's SEIU UHW in The Rigging Of The 2014 Election
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11wo3plRb9I

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/
https://www.facebook.com/WorkWeek-RadioMedia-1499535550179318/
sm_seiu1021_oakland_chapter_protest_rally_9-23-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
For more event information: https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/

Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 23rd, 2020 12:51 PM
§
by WorkWeek
Friday Oct 23rd, 2020 12:51 PM
seiu_503_homecare_members.jpeg
Oregon SEIU 503 homecare workers are challenging what they say is an illegal election that allowed top officials to run again although they are not allowed to under the bylaws.
SEIU International president Mary Kay Henry has personally financially supported the slate that according to rank and file members is now running an illegal election.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/
§SEIU Members Challenge Mary Kay Henry Over Union Democracy
by WorkWeek
Friday Oct 23rd, 2020 12:51 PM
henry_mary_kay.jpeg
According to rank and file SEIU members Mary Kay Henry is been personally involved in supporting local union candidates who have run improper elections violating local union bylaws. The SEIU is spending over $150 million on this year's national election cycle.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/
