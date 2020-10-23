Honoring “All Saints Day” and all children who have passed in I.C.E detention centers. We will also honor the victims of systemic racism: Vanessa Guillén, LaVena Johnson, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Tamario Smith and MMIW.
Sunday, November 1st, 2020
@Cowell's Beach, Santa Cruz
2pm: Beach alter set up
4pm: Paddle out
6pm: Candle vigil ceremony
Peaceful Protest ✌🏾🥋🥁
*Mask and social distancing required*
Homeland Security provided by:
@oaklandbrownberets
@thahoodsquad
@simplyofservice
Organized by: Indigenous Surf Club, in affiliation with Black Girls Surf and Live Oak Community
IG: @indigena_surfclub
FB: Indigenous Surf Club
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Immigrant Rights | Police State & Prisons | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 11/ 1/2020
|Día de los Muertos Paddle Out
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday November 01
|Time
|2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Critical Mass
|Organizer/Author
|Indigenous Surf Club
|Location Details
|Cowell's Beach, Santa Cruz
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 23rd, 2020 11:02 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network