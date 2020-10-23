Honoring “All Saints Day” and all children who have passed in I.C.E detention centers. We will also honor the victims of systemic racism: Vanessa Guillén, LaVena Johnson, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Tamario Smith and MMIW.



Sunday, November 1st, 2020

@Cowell's Beach, Santa Cruz

2pm: Beach alter set up

4pm: Paddle out

6pm: Candle vigil ceremony



Peaceful Protest ✌🏾🥋🥁

*Mask and social distancing required*

Homeland Security provided by:

@oaklandbrownberets

@thahoodsquad

@simplyofservice



Organized by: Indigenous Surf Club, in affiliation with Black Girls Surf and Live Oak Community



IG: @indigena_surfclub

FB: Indigenous Surf Club

