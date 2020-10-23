Free Loren Reed by Free Loren Reed

Friday Oct 23rd, 2020 8:19 AM

Free Loren Reed

Holding it down right now in support of Loren Reed outside the federal courthouse in so-called Flagstaff.



Loren Reed is a 26 year old Diné from Page, AZ who is facing federal charges for private online comments he made while planning a protest against police violence.

Loren has been in jail since June and faces up to 10 years in federal prison.



For more info & support check out the Tucson Anti-Repression Committee on IG @tucsonantirepression or Twitter @tucsonarc



Update: Loren’s detention hearing is in recess until 1:30pm. The prosecutor and the FBI spent the morning presenting evidence in an attempt to prove that Loren is a danger and a flight risk despite all evidence to the contrary. Loren “attended” the hearing via video from the private detention facility they’re holding him in, a couple hundred miles away. In the afternoon, Loren’s attorney will get a chance to argue for his release to his family pending trial.



