Nigerian Youth Lead the Way by anonymous solidarity

Friday Oct 23rd, 2020 8:17 AM

Total Solidarity with the Youth of Nigeria!

Total solidarity with the anti police movement in Nigeria!!! Numerous protesters have been killed or injured in the Nigerian city on Tuesday. The ongoing demonstrations, which have been taking place for more than two weeks, began with a call to end the recently-dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which the government has pledged to investigate for brutality and human rights violations. Lagos and other cities are currently under a 24-hour curfew. The shooting came hours after the governor of Lagos state announced a 24-hour curfew to try break the movement in a region that’s home to more than 22 million people and houses the headquarters of Nigeria’s biggest banks. At least 18 protesters have been murdered by the security forces so far. Protesters in Lagos have torched two police stations and blocked a major highway. Militant protesters also torched 2 police stations in the Oyo state city of Ibadan killing at least two cops inside and stealing numerous weapons. The fire was in retaliation for police murdering two protesters earlier. In the northwestern Kano state, eyewitnesses said at least two women were killed, a number of cars torched and several buildings vandalized after armed men attacked protesting youths. Also 2,000 prisoners were liberated from 2 separate prisons that were attacked by demonstrators in the country .The security forces openly state that the decentralization and non hierarchical nature of the movement makes it extremely difficult to break. The youth rebels in the streets all over Nigeria are inspiring the world! We must have their backs! Death to the police ! Long live the anti police movement!