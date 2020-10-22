Other





On October 24th, Vote Early Day, we’re coming together for a massive virtual rally to help mobilize the largest early vote in US history.



In the presidential election of 2016, only 41.6% of eligible youth voted. Yet, young people make up nearly 40% of the entire electorate this year, so it’s time we recognize our power. This year, it is more important than ever to ensure that 100% of our peers are getting to the polls.



Your vote is your voice, and your voice is your power!



Saturday, October 24th @ noon PT



RSVP:



Website:



#VoteWithUs is a mass movement designed to turn out the biggest early vote America has ever seen. By shifting our power from protests to the polls, we can unleash our voices and create the future we’ve been demanding.



ABOUT: Future Coalition



https://futurecoalition.org/what-we-do/



Future Coalition is a national network and community for youth-led organizations and youth leaders. Future Coalition works collaboratively to provide young people with the resources, tools, and support they need to create the change they want to see in their communities and in this country.

____________________________________________________________



"Us Kids" Film Screening (free)



After the #VoteWithUs rally on Saturday 10/24, join the "Us Kids" special sneak preview screening of the hit Sundance documentary on YouTube. The film will be available for FREE

on our YouTube channel until Sunday night at 11:59 PM.



RSVP here:

Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 22nd, 2020 3:25 PM