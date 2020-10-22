top
Images, Memory and Justice with Bryan Stevenson
Date Tuesday October 27
Time 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorInstitute of the Arts and Sciences, UCSC
Location Details
Online Event
https://ias.ucsc.edu/events/2020/images-memory-and-justice-bryan-stevenson-october-27-2020
Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) joins us for the second event in the Visualizing Abolition online event series.

Bryan Stevenson is a widely acclaimed public interest lawyer who has tirelessly worked over the last two decades to challenge the racial and economic injustices of mass incarceration in the United States. Stevenson has also been at the forefront of the creation of two cultural sites, The Legacy Museum and The National Memorial for Peace and Justice. For Visualizing Abolition, Stevenson will discuss how those institutions relate to his legal social justice initiatives. The wide-ranging conversation with Gina Dent will focus on the role images, art, and culture can have in how people see and understand the legacies of history, as well as how re-envisioning history can enliven contemporary struggles against racial inequality and the criminal justice system.

Advanced registration required: https://ias.ucsc.edu/.../images-memory-and-justice-bryan...

The event is part of Barring Freedom, a year-long initiative at UC Santa Cruz on art, prisons, policing, and justice, produced in collaboration with San José Museum of Art, John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Shiva Gallery, and Mary Porter Sesnon Art Gallery. Barring Freedom features a contemporary art exhibition, a participatory public art project, and an online event series on the theme of Visualizing Abolition.

Barring Freedom will be on view at San José Museum of Art October 30, 2020 through March 21, 2021 and at New York, John Jay College of Criminal Justice April 28- July 14, 2021. Solitary Garden, a public art project on mass incarceration and solitary confinement, is on view concurrently at UC Santa Cruz.

For more information visit ias.ucsc.edu/barringfreedom
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3249279521...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Oct 22nd, 2020 8:09 AM
