Other





You will receive an e-mail with more information on how to join the webinar you registered for soon!



RSVP for Oct. 21 @ 5:30 PM PT here:



You can choose to only attend the webinar, or choose to join a text & phone banking shift,

or do both.

____________________________________________________________



PHONE & TEXT BANKING WITH ACLU NORCAL



You can also sign up to volunteer for phone & text banking.



Our democracy depends on people like you contacting voters about what is at stake in this election and making sure they know their voting rights.



Please sign up for 1 or more shifts. All shifts are virtual. You will need a computer or tablet and will be using an online software that allows you to send texts or make calls without your phone number being made public.



You will receive an e-mail with more information to join a virtual textbank or phonebank if you choose a shift.



RSVP for volunteering here:



You can choose to only attend the webinar, or choose to join a text & phone banking shift,

or do both.

____________________________________________________________



#Vote2020 #BeAVoter



Check your registration status here:



Last day to register online in CA was October 19th. After Oct. 19th, you must visit the registrar of voters for your county directly in order to register for the 2020 election, with final voting day on November 3

Join us for a webinar on voting rights during COVID-19, creating a personal voting plan, information about what will be on your 2020 ballot and the ACLU's positions, and effective voter outreach to share the information with others.You will receive an e-mail with more information on how to join the webinar you registered for soon!RSVP for Oct. 21 @ 5:30 PM PT here: https://action.aclu.org/webform/aclu-norcal-election-volunteers You can choose to only attend the webinar, or choose to join a text & phone banking shift,or do both.____________________________________________________________PHONE & TEXT BANKING WITH ACLU NORCALYou can also sign up to volunteer for phone & text banking.Our democracy depends on people like you contacting voters about what is at stake in this election and making sure they know their voting rights.Please sign up for 1 or more shifts. All shifts are virtual. You will need a computer or tablet and will be using an online software that allows you to send texts or make calls without your phone number being made public.You will receive an e-mail with more information to join a virtual textbank or phonebank if you choose a shift.RSVP for volunteering here: https://action.aclu.org/webform/aclu-norcal-election-volunteers You can choose to only attend the webinar, or choose to join a text & phone banking shift,or do both.____________________________________________________________#Vote2020 #BeAVoterCheck your registration status here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/ Last day to register online in CA was October 19th. After Oct. 19th, you must visit the registrar of voters for your county directly in order to register for the 2020 election, with final voting day on November 3 Added to the calendar on Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 2:44 PM