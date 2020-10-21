Join us for a webinar on voting rights during COVID-19, creating a personal voting plan, information about what will be on your 2020 ballot and the ACLU's positions, and effective voter outreach to share the information with others.
RSVP for Oct. 21 @ 5:30 PM PT here: https://action.aclu.org/webform/aclu-norcal-election-volunteers
PHONE & TEXT BANKING WITH ACLU NORCAL
You can also sign up to volunteer for phone & text banking.
Our democracy depends on people like you contacting voters about what is at stake in this election and making sure they know their voting rights.
Please sign up for 1 or more shifts. All shifts are virtual. You will need a computer or tablet and will be using an online software that allows you to send texts or make calls without your phone number being made public.
RSVP for volunteering here: https://action.aclu.org/webform/aclu-norcal-election-volunteers
#Vote2020 #BeAVoter
Check your registration status here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/
Last day to register online in CA was October 19th. After Oct. 19th, you must visit the registrar of voters for your county directly in order to register for the 2020 election, with final voting day on November 3
