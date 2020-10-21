Join NAACP on Sunday, October 25 at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET) for a dynamic roundtable discussion on the power of a Black woman’s vote.
RSVP: https://naacp.org/black-womans-vote-roundtable-rsvp/
|The Value of a Black Woman's Vote Rountable w/ NAACP
|Sunday October 25
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Panel Discussion
|NAACP
|Online roundtable
For more event information: https://naacp.org/black-womans-vote-roundt...
