top
Central Valley
Central Valley
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Racial Justice
Federal Juneteenth Holiday Bill Lacks Congressional Budget Office Cost Analysis
by Khubaka, Michael Harris
Tuesday Oct 20th, 2020 7:03 PM
Juneteenth our agreed upon date of a National Day to celebrate Freedom awaits a cost analysis by the "Non-Partisan" Congressional Budget Office during the election cycle for oue President, US Senate and US House of Representatives. Freedom is never free.
sm_img_5752.jpg
original image (1080x885)
Intense pressure to enact a Juneteenth National Holiday were derailed with one lone dissenting vote by Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson.

His public position requesting inquiry based upon on a cost analysis by the Congressional Budget Office seems to be far most difficult that anyone thought.

The US Congressional Budget Office (CBO) Cost Estimates for S.4019 - Markey with 56 co-sponsors - 116th Congress.

As of 10/20/2020 a CBO Cost has not been received.

Little or no political pressure and/or public inquiry can be found by "leading" National Juneteenth advocates or lobbying group efforts is very troubling and interesting.

CBO Cost Estimates are routine for select Senate bills and resolutions.

Bills for which the Library of Congress has received CBO Cost Estimate share a data link to the CBO Cost Estimates.

CBO Cost Estimates can be searched from CBO's Cost Estimates Search page, yet no word on any methodology or work on a Juneteenth Federal Holiday Bill can be found.

2020 Veterans Day a military analysis of the US Civil War, inclusive of both State Militia, civilian casualties and wounded could help expedite priority consideration.

Decades since before and after 1776 of "human chattel" not quantified an citizens or residents may find passing reference in a progressive Juneteenth CBO analysis criteria.

Freedom is never free and if in fact since 2020 Memorial Day, new consideration for people of Pan African Ancestry, prisioners of war since 1442 becomes part of the CBO analysis, the Honorable US Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin strategic 99-1 position has served our nation extremely well.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code