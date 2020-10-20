Federal Juneteenth Holiday Bill Lacks Congressional Budget Office Cost Analysis by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Juneteenth our agreed upon date of a National Day to celebrate Freedom awaits a cost analysis by the "Non-Partisan" Congressional Budget Office during the election cycle for oue President, US Senate and US House of Representatives. Freedom is never free.

Intense pressure to enact a Juneteenth National Holiday were derailed with one lone dissenting vote by Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson.



His public position requesting inquiry based upon on a cost analysis by the Congressional Budget Office seems to be far most difficult that anyone thought.



The US Congressional Budget Office (CBO) Cost Estimates for S.4019 - Markey with 56 co-sponsors - 116th Congress.



As of 10/20/2020 a CBO Cost has not been received.



Little or no political pressure and/or public inquiry can be found by "leading" National Juneteenth advocates or lobbying group efforts is very troubling and interesting.



CBO Cost Estimates are routine for select Senate bills and resolutions.



Bills for which the Library of Congress has received CBO Cost Estimate share a data link to the CBO Cost Estimates.



CBO Cost Estimates can be searched from CBO's Cost Estimates Search page, yet no word on any methodology or work on a Juneteenth Federal Holiday Bill can be found.



2020 Veterans Day a military analysis of the US Civil War, inclusive of both State Militia, civilian casualties and wounded could help expedite priority consideration.



Decades since before and after 1776 of "human chattel" not quantified an citizens or residents may find passing reference in a progressive Juneteenth CBO analysis criteria.



Freedom is never free and if in fact since 2020 Memorial Day, new consideration for people of Pan African Ancestry, prisioners of war since 1442 becomes part of the CBO analysis, the Honorable US Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin strategic 99-1 position has served our nation extremely well.