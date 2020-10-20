top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 10/24/2020
XR Welcome Call
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday October 24
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorExtinction Rebellion Silicon Valley
Emailxrsb [at] protonmail.com
Location Details
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwvcO2hrzIsG929DFzaRfh5kVSbSuwhqJGy
What can I do to help avert Climate Collapse?
What's possible during the COVID pandemic?
Who can save us? We can.
We are the heroes we've been waiting for.

Dear HERO: You're invited to our next XR Welcome Call!
Learn more about Extinction Rebellion's methods and strategies, and how you can bring your unique skills and strengths to the movement.
When: This Saturday 10/24 1:00 - 2:00 pm
Where: Zoom (Please follow this link to register)
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwvcO2hrzIsG929DFzaRfh5kVSbSuwhqJGy

See you there!
sm_welcome_call_2020.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6515246555...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 20th, 2020 4:14 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code