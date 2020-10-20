

What's possible during the COVID pandemic?

Who can save us? We can.

We are the heroes we've been waiting for.



Dear HERO: You're invited to our next XR Welcome Call!

Learn more about Extinction Rebellion's methods and strategies, and how you can bring your unique skills and strengths to the movement.

When: This Saturday 10/24 1:00 - 2:00 pm

Where: Zoom (Please follow this link to register)

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwvcO2hrzIsG929DFzaRfh5kVSbSuwhqJGy



See you there!

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 20th, 2020 4:14 PM