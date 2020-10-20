What can I do to help avert Climate Collapse?
What's possible during the COVID pandemic?
Who can save us? We can.
We are the heroes we've been waiting for.
Dear HERO: You're invited to our next XR Welcome Call!
Learn more about Extinction Rebellion's methods and strategies, and how you can bring your unique skills and strengths to the movement.
When: This Saturday 10/24 1:00 - 2:00 pm
Where: Zoom (Please follow this link to register)
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwvcO2hrzIsG929DFzaRfh5kVSbSuwhqJGy
See you there!
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense
|XR Welcome Call
|Date
|Saturday October 24
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Extinction Rebellion Silicon Valley
|xrsb [at] protonmail.com
|Location Details
|https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwvcO2hrzIsG929DFzaRfh5kVSbSuwhqJGy
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6515246555...
