A press conference to hold Sen. Dianne Feinstein accountable will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 21st for praising GOP Senate leadership and failure to mount cogent aggressive arguments against President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.



The presser starts at 4:00 pm at the Dianne Feinstein Elementary School, located at 2550 - 25th Avenue, between Ulloa and Vincente Streets in San Francisco.



Organizers John Goldsmith and Michael Petrelis will demand that Feinstein resign from the Senate and allow other Democrats to lead the charge to stop Barrett's appointment. They will pressure the school board to remove her name from the public grammar school.



Feinstein is facing unprecedented and withering criticism for lavishly praising Sen. Lindsey Graham for ramming the appointment through the judiciary committee, and hugging him with neither wearing a mask in the midst of the Covid pandemic.



Activists are asked to join the press conference and to wear masks, practice social distancing and bring "Resign DiFi!" signs.