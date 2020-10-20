A press conference to hold Sen. Dianne Feinstein accountable will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 21st for praising GOP Senate leadership and failure to mount cogent aggressive arguments against President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
The presser starts at 4:00 pm at the Dianne Feinstein Elementary School, located at 2550 - 25th Avenue, between Ulloa and Vincente Streets in San Francisco.
Organizers John Goldsmith and Michael Petrelis will demand that Feinstein resign from the Senate and allow other Democrats to lead the charge to stop Barrett's appointment. They will pressure the school board to remove her name from the public grammar school.
Feinstein is facing unprecedented and withering criticism for lavishly praising Sen. Lindsey Graham for ramming the appointment through the judiciary committee, and hugging him with neither wearing a mask in the midst of the Covid pandemic.
Activists are asked to join the press conference and to wear masks, practice social distancing and bring "Resign DiFi!" signs.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 10/21/2020
|Feinstein school protest: Resign from Senate!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday October 21
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Press Conference
|Organizer/Author
|Michael Petrelis
|Location Details
|
Feinstein Elementary School
2550 - 25th Avenue
Btwn Ulloa & Vincente Streets
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Oct 20th, 2020 1:31 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network