The Climate Reality Project, EARTHDAY.ORG and Hip Hop Caucus are teaming up



Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10 AM - 11:30 PM PT (1 PM - 2:30 PM ET)



RSVP:



LIVESTREAM (90 min):



IN PARTNERSHIP WITH:



American Public Health Association

Black Millennials for Flint

Broadway Green Alliance

Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice

Corazón Latino

LCV Chispa

MOVE Texas

NAACP Youth and College Division

Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada

Plus1Vote

Poor People’s Campaign

Repairers of the Breach

Southwest Voter Registration Education Project

Vote Early Day

Voto Latino

When We All Vote

___________________________________________________________



YOUR VOTE, YOUR WORLD



What’s at stake in the 2020 election?



EVERYTHING!



With just 10 days to go before the most important election in generations,

"Your Vote, Your World" brings together activists, artists, musicians, and cultural icons

for a LIVE digital rally to explore what’s at stake and how we will make our voices heard

this election.



We want a country that faces up to racism and inequality. A country where all voices count,

no matter who we are or where we come from. A country that promises clean air and water

for everyone. A country with a strong economy that protects our environment and creates

a just and healthy future of opportunity for all.



And together, we can make it a reality!



SPEAKERS include:



Al Gore — Founder and Chairman, The Climate Reality Project

Rev. Lennox Yearwood, Jr. — President and Founder, Hip Hop Caucus

Stacey Abrams — Founder, Fair Fight Action

Saad Amer — Founder and Director, Plus1Vote

Bishop William J. Barber II — President, Repairers of the Breach; and Co-Chair, Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival

Dr. Robert D. Bullard — Professor of Urban Planning and Environmental Policy, Texas Southern University

Charlie Bonner — Communications Director, MOVE Texas

Catherine Coleman Flowers — 2020 MacArthur Fellow

Philippe Cousteau Jr. — Filmmaker and Conservationist

Ashlan Cousteau — Journalist and Conservationist

Don Cheadle — Actor

Shepard Fairey — Artist

Jason Gooljar — Digital Engagement Director, EARTHDAY.ORG

Joseph Gordon-Levitt — Actor

Lil Dicky — Rapper and Actor

Derrick Lewis — National Field Organizer, NAACP Youth and College Division

Kori Malia — Extinction Rebellion

Dave Matthews — Musician

Thomas Middleditch, Actor

Ozomatli — Band

Kevin Patel — Founder, OneUpAction

Kal Penn — Host, Kal Penn Approves This Message

Questlove

Mark Ronson — Musician

Dr. Yusef Salaam — Activist and Member of the Exonerated 5

Adesina Sanchez — Tech Expert and TV Host

Drew and Jonathan Scott — TV Personalities

Lauren Singer — CEO, Package Free and Founder, Trash is For Tossers

Zeke Thomas — DJ and Activist

Alexandria Villaseñor — Founder, Earth Uprising

Danni Washington — Science Communicator and TV Host

Calum Worthy — Actor

