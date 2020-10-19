YOUR VOTE, YOUR WORLD: #GOTV VIRTUAL RALLY
The Climate Reality Project, EARTHDAY.ORG and Hip Hop Caucus are teaming up
Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10 AM - 11:30 PM PT (1 PM - 2:30 PM ET)
RSVP: https://www.earthday.org/yourvoteyourworld/
LIVESTREAM (90 min): https://www.earthday.org/yourvoteyourworld/
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH:
American Public Health Association
Black Millennials for Flint
Broadway Green Alliance
Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice
Corazón Latino
LCV Chispa
MOVE Texas
NAACP Youth and College Division
Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada
Plus1Vote
Poor People’s Campaign
Repairers of the Breach
Southwest Voter Registration Education Project
Vote Early Day
Voto Latino
When We All Vote
YOUR VOTE, YOUR WORLD
What’s at stake in the 2020 election?
EVERYTHING!
With just 10 days to go before the most important election in generations,
"Your Vote, Your World" brings together activists, artists, musicians, and cultural icons
for a LIVE digital rally to explore what’s at stake and how we will make our voices heard
this election.
We want a country that faces up to racism and inequality. A country where all voices count,
no matter who we are or where we come from. A country that promises clean air and water
for everyone. A country with a strong economy that protects our environment and creates
a just and healthy future of opportunity for all.
And together, we can make it a reality!
SPEAKERS include:
Al Gore — Founder and Chairman, The Climate Reality Project
Rev. Lennox Yearwood, Jr. — President and Founder, Hip Hop Caucus
Stacey Abrams — Founder, Fair Fight Action
Saad Amer — Founder and Director, Plus1Vote
Bishop William J. Barber II — President, Repairers of the Breach; and Co-Chair, Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival
Dr. Robert D. Bullard — Professor of Urban Planning and Environmental Policy, Texas Southern University
Charlie Bonner — Communications Director, MOVE Texas
Catherine Coleman Flowers — 2020 MacArthur Fellow
Philippe Cousteau Jr. — Filmmaker and Conservationist
Ashlan Cousteau — Journalist and Conservationist
Don Cheadle — Actor
Shepard Fairey — Artist
Jason Gooljar — Digital Engagement Director, EARTHDAY.ORG
Joseph Gordon-Levitt — Actor
Lil Dicky — Rapper and Actor
Derrick Lewis — National Field Organizer, NAACP Youth and College Division
Kori Malia — Extinction Rebellion
Dave Matthews — Musician
Thomas Middleditch, Actor
Ozomatli — Band
Kevin Patel — Founder, OneUpAction
Kal Penn — Host, Kal Penn Approves This Message
Questlove
Mark Ronson — Musician
Dr. Yusef Salaam — Activist and Member of the Exonerated 5
Adesina Sanchez — Tech Expert and TV Host
Drew and Jonathan Scott — TV Personalities
Lauren Singer — CEO, Package Free and Founder, Trash is For Tossers
Zeke Thomas — DJ and Activist
Alexandria Villaseñor — Founder, Earth Uprising
Danni Washington — Science Communicator and TV Host
Calum Worthy — Actor
U.S. | Government & Elections
|Your Vote, Your World: #GOTV Virtual Rally for Climate, Racial, & Social Justice
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday October 24
|Time
|10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Climate Reality Project and partners
|Location Details
|Online via livestream
Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 19th, 2020 3:29 PM
