Trump Is Already Stealing the Election.
WE NEED TO VOTE, BUT TRUMP
WILL NOT BE STOPPED JUST BY VOTING!
On Sunday, October 25, come one and all into the public square for mass protest assemblies to demand Trump/Pence Out Now! Let us show the world that we are uniting, with courage and conviction, to drive the Trump and Pence from power.
|Date
|Sunday October 25
|Time
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Refuse Fascism Bay Area
|Location Details
|Embarcadero Plaza, San Francisco
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2736339760...
