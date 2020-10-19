

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at

To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here:

If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail

The Freedom of Information Act, Open Records Laws and Sunshine Ordinances are laws allowing anyone to access nearly all records held by the executive branch. We'll learn our rights regarding demanding information from the government and best practices for finding secrets and helping the truth come out.

