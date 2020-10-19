top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 10/20/2020
"Surviving Autocracy": Jounalist Masha Gessen on the Destruction of America Under Trump
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday October 20
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorHaymarket Books
Location Details
Online event
Join Masha Gessen, author of "Surviving Autocracy", in conversation with interviewer, Anand Giridharadas, on the destruction of politics under Trump.

Date and Time: Tue, October 20, 2020 @ 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM PT

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/surviving-autocracy-masha-gessen-with-anand-giridharadas-tickets-122760571173

Join Russian-American author, journalist, and activist Masha Gessen, whose latest book is Surviving Autocracy, just ahead of the final 2020 United States Presidential Debate.

Written after the 2016 US presidential election, and drawing on what they had seen happen under Vladimir Putin, Gessen's Surviving Autocracy is an analysis of the destruction the Trump administration has waged on our institutions, and our very sense of identity, and sketches out a dark vision of a nation in which a fragile democracy can quickly erode into one-man rule.

In advance of the 2020 election, they continue to sound the alarm over the "creeping normalization" of this administration's efforts to tamp down press access. With an analysis that, "the Democratic Party lies in ruins, and the Republican Party lies prostrate,” Gessen predicts that the threat of autocracy will remain no matter who is elected, given the deterioration of the US’s political culture: "If Trump disappears tomorrow, we're actually looking at a vastly changed political landscape and a real crisis in American democracy."

***Register through Eventbrite to receive a link to the video conference on the day of the event. This event will also be recorded and have live captioning.***

____________________________________________________________

Speaker:

Masha Gessen
Masha Gessen is the author of eleven books and a staff writer for the New Yorker. In addition to Surviving Autocracy (2020), their recent books include The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia (2017), which won the National Book Award for Nonfiction; The Brothers: The Road to an American Tragedy (2015), about the Boston Marathon bombers; and The Man without a Face: The Unlikely Rise of Vladimir Putin (2012). Gessen has written extensively about Russia, autocracy, LGBT rights, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump, among others, and, on a parallel track, has been a science journalist, writing about AIDS, medical genetics, and mathematics; famously, they were dismissed as editor of the Russian popular-science magazine Vokrug Sveta for refusing to send a reporter to observe Putin hang-gliding with the Siberian cranes. Gessen is a Distinguished Writer in Residence at Bard College and the recipient of Guggenheim, Andrew Carnegie, and Nieman Fellowships, as well as the Hitchens Prize and the Overseas Press Club Award for Best Commentary. After more than twenty years as a journalist and editor in Moscow, they have been living in New York since 2013.

Moderator:

Anand Giridharadas
Anand Giridharadas is an editor-at-large for TIME, an on-air political analyst for MSNBC, and a visiting scholar at New York University. He is the author of Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World; The True American: Murder and Mercy in Texas, about a Muslim immigrant's campaign to spare from Death Row the white supremacist who tried to kill him; and India Calling: An Intimate Portrait of a Nation's Remaking.
____________________________________________________________
surviving_auto.jpg
Added to the calendar on Monday Oct 19th, 2020 9:28 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code