



Wed., Oct. 21 @ 3 PM - 4:30 PT (6 PM - 7:30 PM ET)



RSVP for Zoom:



Come join Alliance for Justice to discuss the historic role of the federal judiciary during this unprecedented 2020 election.



With an open Supreme Court vacancy Republicans are rushing to fill, Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power, and ongoing battles over voter suppression and mail-in voting even amidst a global pandemic, it is clear that core tenets of our democracy are under attack as final Election Day approaches.



Federal courts make vital decisions at every step, and have already played a critical role in state and federal races this year. Judges could determine how and which ballots are counted, settle disputes about in person or absentee voting, set registration deadlines, and potentially resolve a disputed election.



Join Alliance for Justice, ACLU’s Voting Rights Director Dale Ho, and other leading advocates on Wednesday for this panel discussion on the historic role of the federal judiciary during this unprecedented election.



ABOUT: Alliance for Justice



https://www.afj.org/about/



Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 18th, 2020 2:57 PM