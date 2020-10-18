top
Holding Court: Democracy Under Attack, the Role of SCOTUS, & the 2020 Election
Date Wednesday October 21
Time 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorAlliance for Justice
Location Details
Online via Zoom
Holding Court: Democracy Under Attack, the Role of SCOTUS, & the 2020 Election

Wed., Oct. 21 @ 3 PM - 4:30 PT (6 PM - 7:30 PM ET)

RSVP for Zoom: https://afj.salsalabs.org/holdingcourtdemocracyunderattack/index.html

Come join Alliance for Justice to discuss the historic role of the federal judiciary during this unprecedented 2020 election.

With an open Supreme Court vacancy Republicans are rushing to fill, Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power, and ongoing battles over voter suppression and mail-in voting even amidst a global pandemic, it is clear that core tenets of our democracy are under attack as final Election Day approaches.

Federal courts make vital decisions at every step, and have already played a critical role in state and federal races this year. Judges could determine how and which ballots are counted, settle disputes about in person or absentee voting, set registration deadlines, and potentially resolve a disputed election.

Join Alliance for Justice, ACLU’s Voting Rights Director Dale Ho, and other leading advocates on Wednesday for this panel discussion on the historic role of the federal judiciary during this unprecedented election.

ABOUT: Alliance for Justice

https://www.afj.org/about/

Alliance for Justice is a national association of over 120 organizations, representing a broad array of groups committed to progressive values and the creation of an equitable, just, and free society. Since 1979, AFJ has been the leader in advocating for a fair and independent justice system, preserving access to the courts, and empowering others to stand up and fight for their causes.
Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 18th, 2020 2:57 PM
