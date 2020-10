Tuesday, October 20th at 11:30 AM PT (2:30 PM ET)



LIVESTREAM:



Event Post:



Are you concerned about the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court?



Come join this town hall with People For the American Way, Alliance for Justice,

Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, National Education Association, and Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Little Lobbyists, along with Senators Patty Murray (D-WA), Bob Casey (D-PA), Mazie Hirono (D-HI) and Ben Cardin (D-MD), as well as individuals who would be harmed by Barrett's confirmation, to answer questions about what's at stake with this Supreme Court nomination.



Post your questions now, and we'll answer them during the town hall.



ORGANIZATIONS



People For the American Way

Alliance for Justice

Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

National Education Association

Planned Parenthood Action Fund

