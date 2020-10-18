The Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett threatens our health care, our reproductive rights, and our civil rights.
Tuesday, October 20th at 11:30 AM PT (2:30 PM ET)
LIVESTREAM: https://www.facebook.com/peoplefor
Event Post: https://www.facebook.com/events/1036323213478680/
Are you concerned about the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court?
Come join this town hall with People For the American Way, Alliance for Justice,
Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, National Education Association, and Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Little Lobbyists, along with Senators Patty Murray (D-WA), Bob Casey (D-PA), Mazie Hirono (D-HI) and Ben Cardin (D-MD), as well as individuals who would be harmed by Barrett's confirmation, to answer questions about what's at stake with this Supreme Court nomination.
Post your questions now, and we'll answer them during the town hall.
ORGANIZATIONS
People For the American Way
Alliance for Justice
Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
National Education Association
Planned Parenthood Action Fund
Little Lobbyists
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Racial Justice | WomynView events for the week of 10/20/2020
|Digital Town hall: How the Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS Nomination Threatens Ours Rights
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday October 20
|Time
|11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|People for the American Way and partners
|Location Details
|Online via livestream
|
Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 18th, 2020 2:29 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network