California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Related Categories: U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Racial Justice | Womyn
Digital Town hall: How the Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS Nomination Threatens Ours Rights
Date Tuesday October 20
Time 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorPeople for the American Way and partners
Location Details
Online via livestream
The Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett threatens our health care, our reproductive rights, and our civil rights.

Tuesday, October 20th at 11:30 AM PT (2:30 PM ET)

LIVESTREAM: https://www.facebook.com/peoplefor

Event Post: https://www.facebook.com/events/1036323213478680/

Are you concerned about the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court?

Come join this town hall with People For the American Way, Alliance for Justice,
Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, National Education Association, and Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Little Lobbyists, along with Senators Patty Murray (D-WA), Bob Casey (D-PA), Mazie Hirono (D-HI) and Ben Cardin (D-MD), as well as individuals who would be harmed by Barrett's confirmation, to answer questions about what's at stake with this Supreme Court nomination.

Post your questions now, and we'll answer them during the town hall.

ORGANIZATIONS

People For the American Way
Alliance for Justice
Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
National Education Association
Planned Parenthood Action Fund
Little Lobbyists
Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 18th, 2020 2:29 PM
by People for the American Way and partners
Sunday Oct 18th, 2020 2:29 PM
Barrett has strongly criticized BOTH major decisions upholding the ACA. Health care for more than 20M people and protections for more than 133M people with preexisting conditions (including the 7M people who have had COVID) are on the line.

#WeDissent #BlockBarrett

https://twitter.com/peoplefor/status/1316817367306035204/photo/1
