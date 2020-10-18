top
Saving Life on Earth: Illegal Wildlife Trade & the Extinction Crisis of Africa's Wildlife
Date Thursday October 22
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorCenter for Biological Diversity
Location Details
Online via Zoom
Saving Life on Earth: Illegal Wildlife Trade & the Extinction Crisis of Africa’s Wildlife

Host: Center for Biological Diversity

Date and time: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4 p.m. PT

RSVP: https://ignite.biologicaldiversity.org/event/online-events/1609/signup

Endangered wildlife knows no borders. The Center works to protect global biodiversity by using U.S. and international law to conserve imperiled species wherever they're found.

Join us on Thursday, Oct. 22 for our next Saving Life on Earth webinar to learn about our work to protect amazing wildlife in Africa. From iconic species like elephants and giraffes to weird but wonderful pangolins and sea cucumbers, we need your help to fight the wildlife trade that’s fueling the extinction crisis.

The presentation will feature our International Director Sarah Uhlemann and International Legal Director Tanya Sanerib.

The hour-long webinar starts at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. You have to register to join, so sign up and then check your email for a link (if you don’t see it, check your junk folder).

----YOUR UNIQUE REGISTRATION LINK WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU FROM ZOOM. THIS WILL BE THE LINK YOU USE TO JOIN THE CALL. PLEASE LOOK FOR IT (POSSIBLY IN SPAM) AND KEEP IT FOR YOUR RECORDS.----

----By joining this webinar, you agree to receive communications from us so we can work together to keep the wild alive. This webinar will be recorded and you can find all recordings the day after the webinar at http://www.savinglifeonearth.org -----

ABOUT: Center for Biological Diversity

The Center for Biological Diversity fights to protect America's wildlife and wild lands. Our members work to build political power in communities across the country to protect wildlife, people, wildlands and the planet. We believe in environmental justice for all species and people.
screenshot_2020-10-18_mail_-_laura_salisbury_-_outlook.png
bio_diversity.jpg
