



Host: Center for Biological Diversity



Date and time: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4 p.m. PT



RSVP:



Endangered wildlife knows no borders. The Center works to protect global biodiversity by using U.S. and international law to conserve imperiled species wherever they're found.



Join us on Thursday, Oct. 22 for our next Saving Life on Earth webinar to learn about our work to protect amazing wildlife in Africa. From iconic species like elephants and giraffes to weird but wonderful pangolins and sea cucumbers, we need your help to fight the wildlife trade that’s fueling the extinction crisis.



The presentation will feature our International Director Sarah Uhlemann and International Legal Director Tanya Sanerib.



The hour-long webinar starts at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. You have to register to join, so sign up and then check your email for a link (if you don’t see it, check your junk folder).



YOUR UNIQUE REGISTRATION LINK WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU FROM ZOOM.



By joining this webinar, you agree to receive communications from us so we can work together to keep the wild alive. This webinar will be recorded and you can find all recordings the day after the webinar at



ABOUT: Center for Biological Diversity



