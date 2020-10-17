CONFERENCE: Immigration, Equal Protection, and the Promise of Racial Justice
Hosts:
NAACP Legal Defense Fund
Center for Human Rights and Global Justice at NYU School of Law
Website: https://www.jeanvnelson35.org/
RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/immigration-equal-protection-and-the-promise-of-racial-justice-tickets-119305045603
The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc., and the Center for Human Rights
and Global Justice at NYU School of Law are pleased to present a legal conference exploring the intersection of immigration and racial justice.
The year 2020 marks the 35th anniversary of Justice Thurgood Marshall’s groundbreaking dissent in Jean v. Nelson, wherein Justice Marshall called for equal protection to apply to Haitian immigrants, and to prohibit the government from discriminating on the basis of race or national origin.
The conference begins with a discussion of Jean and the struggle to secure racial justice for Haitian asylum seekers in the 1980s. The conference will then explore subsequent efforts by advocates, academics, policymakers, and activists to vindicate the promise of equal protection for immigrants of color in the United States and internationally.
In the midst of arguably one of the biggest social movements in United States history, this conversation will also contribute to discussions on the Movement for Black Lives.
We look forward to this timely conversation.
______________________________________________________________
SCHEDULE:
Thursday, October 22
12:15 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. Welcome
12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Panel 1:
Discrimination and Dissent: The Legacy of Jean v. Nelson
2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Panel 2:
Racial Injustice in the Era of Trump: Immigration and the Courts
Friday, October 23
12:15 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. Welcome
12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Conference Keynote
2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Panel 3:
The State of Immigrant Communities of Color: Racial Injustice and Community Organizing
3:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Panel 4:
Towards the Promise of Equal Protection: Reimagining Immigrant Racial Justice
