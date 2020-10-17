top
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
Virtual 26th Annual El Día de los Muertos w/ Oakland Museum of California
Date Sunday October 25
Time 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorOakland Museum of California
Location Details
Online celebration (FREE)
Join OMCA virtually for a celebration with Mesoamérican traditions of ritual, dance,
and altars in honor of El Día de los Muertos.

Date and Time: Sunday, October 25, 2020 @ 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM PT

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-26th-annual-el-dia-de-los-muertos-community-celebration-tickets-122778637209

Annually, the Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) is transformed into a sacred space, and this year our El Día de los Muertos Volunteer Committee members welcome you, and every generation of your family, to their homes and gardens, to join us virtually for one-hour of celebration with Mesoamérican traditions.

Helping us understand the context of this year, the committee guides us through an opening ceremonia of the Four Directions, invoking traditions that heal and comfort, while teaching us how to build an altar for the dead.

Join us online and explore their ofrendas (altars) honoring those that we mourn in the community, COVID-19, California Fires, Immigration/ICE, and Black Lives Matter, with the Omnira Institute.

Explore the full Virtual El Día de los Muertos offerings at OMCA at Home including resources and videos for teachers and parents, as well as a multigenerational conversation between the teen Isabela Perez and the founding curator of OMCA’s Days of the Dead special exhibition, Bea Carrillo-Hocker.

Learn how to make papel picado with educator Rebecca Rocco, and explore historical content from 2019's ¡El Movimiento Vivo! Chicano Roots of El Día de los Muertos, part of OMCA's virtual exhibition tours, to learn about Chicano activists who introduced Día de los Muertos traditions to the United States in the 1970s.

This virtual program is FREE with an RSVP. As the event date approaches you will receive a link to the live YouTube channel.

Photo: Shaun Roberts
Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 17th, 2020 8:15 PM
