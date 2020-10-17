Newsom Administration approves 6 more fracking permits, bringing the total to 54 this year by Dan Bacher

Saturday Oct 17th, 2020 4:45 PM

"Gov. Newsom sacrifices our health, food, water and climate while dodging criticism when he issues new fracking permits on a Friday night,” said Alexandra Nagy, California Director of Food & Water Watch and Food & Water Action. “Newsom's concern over climate change is a deceptive mirage as his actions reveal a strong adherence to the status quo.