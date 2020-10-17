Join our conversation as we dive into the multifaceted intersections of immigration and the environment, and how we build a movement that works at those intersections!
When: Tuesday, October 20 at 12:30 PM PT (3:30 PM ET)
Facebook live:
https://www.facebook.com/LCVoters
https://www.facebook.com/valueourfamilies
Wildfires. Extreme hurricanes. Orange skies and smoke covering both coasts. This year has seen a new peak in the climate crisis, and it’s impacting communities around the globe. Simultaneously, immigration is top of mind for many people, given renewed xenophobia from COVID-19 and mass family separations both at the border and nationally, after multiple executive orders cut off family-based immigration. Now, families who could have been reunited are forced apart in the midst of a global pandemic, isolated in separate countries or in detention facilities.
What does all this mean for the U.S.? The impacts of climate change and environmental degradation are not going away. And intersections with the U.S. immigration system highlight just how much we need reform of both: we need new and comprehensive solutions. We need to learn from the movements before us, mobilize for the election, and keep building toward a more just future.
This event will be featuring Andrea Chu, Founder of Chicago Asian Americans for Environmental Justice; Reshma Shamasunder, campaign coordinator for Value Our Families; and other speakers TBD. The conversation will be moderated by Juan Escalante of FWD.us.
