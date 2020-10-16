

We unite against those who seek to limit people’s right to vote, intimidate voters at the polls, or intend to ignore the electoral outcome. We join with local and national civic and labor organizations in a day of action to protect our constitutional rights to a fair election.



WHAT: March for Democracy SF before the election, to continue as needed in the following weeks

WHEN: Saturday, October 24, 12:30 – 2:30 PM

WHERE: Rally at Mission High School Steps, 3750 18th St. (across from Dolores Park) followed by a march to San Francisco City Hall

SAFE and PEACEFUL: Wear masks, maintain social distance, bring water. This is a non-violent demonstration.



We are working with organizations across the country holding similar marches. We believe it is essential to show publicly that the majority of the American people will not accept any interference in this constitutional process and moral imperative. We will not tolerate efforts to thwart peaceful voting or maneuvers to ignore the people’s intended choice. Let us join together. In solidarity, we are powerful! Let us know if you and/or your organization can participate in our March for Democracy SF.



Please contact:

Thank you.



ORGANIZERS: San Francisco Gray Panthers, OccupySF, Refuse Fascism, First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco Human Rights Working Group, San Francisco Friends (Quakers) Peace and Social Concern Committee

LABOR DONATED

