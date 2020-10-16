top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 10/24/2020
March for Democracy
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday October 24
Time 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorDolores Perez Heilbron
Emailmarchfordemocracy.sf [at] gmail.com
Location Details
Rally at Mission High School Steps, 3750 18th Street
Across from Dolores Park
Followed by a march to San Francisco City Hall
MARCH FOR DEMOCRACY
We unite against those who seek to limit people’s right to vote, intimidate voters at the polls, or intend to ignore the electoral outcome. We join with local and national civic and labor organizations in a day of action to protect our constitutional rights to a fair election.

WHAT: March for Democracy SF before the election, to continue as needed in the following weeks
WHEN: Saturday, October 24, 12:30 – 2:30 PM
WHERE: Rally at Mission High School Steps, 3750 18th St. (across from Dolores Park) followed by a march to San Francisco City Hall
SAFE and PEACEFUL: Wear masks, maintain social distance, bring water. This is a non-violent demonstration.

We are working with organizations across the country holding similar marches. We believe it is essential to show publicly that the majority of the American people will not accept any interference in this constitutional process and moral imperative. We will not tolerate efforts to thwart peaceful voting or maneuvers to ignore the people’s intended choice. Let us join together. In solidarity, we are powerful! Let us know if you and/or your organization can participate in our March for Democracy SF.

Please contact: marchfordemocracy.sf [at] gmail.com
Thank you.

ORGANIZERS: San Francisco Gray Panthers, OccupySF, Refuse Fascism, First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco Human Rights Working Group, San Francisco Friends (Quakers) Peace and Social Concern Committee
LABOR DONATED
march4dem-flyer.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (281.6KB)
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 16th, 2020 2:55 PM
§
by Dolores Perez Heilbron
Friday Oct 16th, 2020 2:55 PM
span_m4d.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (165.1KB)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 132.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code