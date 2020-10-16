

Press Conference At Dara's Multi-million Dollar Mansion



When:

October 27, 2020 11:00 AM



Where

UBER's Dara Khosrowshahi Pacific Heights Mansion

3090 Pacific Ave.

San Francisco



Issues



AB5 which became law on January 1, 2020 required that UBER, Lyft and other gig services like Instacart, DoorDash, GrubHub, Amazon Flex, and Target-owned Shipt must pay for disability, social security and workers compensation for their drivers.



Despite the passage of AB5, UBER CEO billionarie Dara Khosrowshahi and othe app CEO’s have refused to follow the law and are appealing the enforcment of the law in the courts to stall compliance.



Regular people have to follow the law but apparently Dara and other billionaire owners aren’t going to be criminally prosecuted by SF DA Chesin Boundin and CA Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

They are also spending over $200 million on Proposition 22 to overturn AB5 in November so they will have a permanent slave labor structure with no rights for their workers.



The failure to pay their workers is not only costing the workers their necessary protections but also is cost shifing their costs to the public tax payer. California maybe loosing $7 billion a year from the brazen criminal malfeasance and fraud.



The drivers, their families and the public are paying the costs of this criminality.



We demand that Dara and the other billionaires pay what they owe and that San Francisco District Attorney Chesin Boudin and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra immediately criminally prosecute Dara Khosrowshahi and other corporate executives for failure to provide workers compensation for the workers.



Failure to have workers' compensation coverage is a criminal offense. Section 3700.5 of the California Labor Code makes it a

misdemeanor punishable by either a fine of not less than $10,000 or imprisonment in the county jail for up to one year, or both for failure to provide workers compensation.



Enforce the LAW! No Pass For UBER CEO Dara Khosrowshahi



Stop Bullying UBER/Lyft Drivers and The Public



Stop Ripping Off Drivers-Pay What You Own



SF DA Chesin Boudin and CA Attorney General Prosecute Dara and his cronies for failure to pay for Workers Compensation.





Endorsed by United Public Workers For Action

http://www.upwa.info

United Front Committee For A Labor Party

https://foramasslaborparty.wordpress.com

The Alliance

https://www.facebook.com/GigWorkersUnite/

#DriversUnite/#EssentialWorkersUnite/Delivery



Jail UBER/LYFT CEO's: Workers & Unions In Rally In SF At UBER World HQ Against Anti-Labor Prop 22



https://youtu.be/lKIS3V0QHcY



Hundreds of trades unionists and workers marched and rallied at the UBER world headquarters to oppose Proposition 22 which UBER, Lyft and other companies have put on the ballot to allow them to circumvent AB5 which requires benefits for their employees. Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Instacart and Postmates are now spending over $200 million on Proposition 22 and speakers said that this money could have gone for their healthcare.



They also reported that UBER is selling PPE to them instead of supplying it to their workers.



UBER and Lyft drivers also talked about their dangerous labor conditions including 70 and 80 hours of driving on the road and the harsh exploitation of workers by these app companies using technology.



Workers also talked about the failure to prosecute the owners of UBER, Lyft and other companies to pay workers compensation which was required as a result of AB5 becoming law on Jan 1, 2020. Under California law it is a crime not to provide workers compensation but they have yet to be prosecuted for violating the workers compensation laws which apply to these companies under AB5.



In addition to drivers, speakers and participants included Teamsters, SEIU nurses, TWU transit workers, SEIU janitors and SMART school bus drivers.



Trade unionists said that the passage of this initiative would also threaten other workers who have social

benefits and lead to further privatization and contracting out of workers.



Additional media:

We Want A Union & AB5! UBER & Lyft Drivers in CA Rally At SF UBER World HQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwB3tIVSgbk



CA AB5, Labor, UBER, Lyft, Independent Contractors & Social Benefits

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHKESgt2w-c&t=42s



UBER & LYFT Workers "We Made You"! Drivers Fed Up With Abuse & Rip-offs In San Francisco

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2vHQ7sQVfs&t=238s



UBER Stop Lying And Cheating Us! Drivers Protest At UBER World Headquarters In SF

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDeLO1Yr-pk&t=7s



UBER, Lyft, Taxi Workers, Deregulation and Independent Contractors

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoayEmFK1E0&t=4s



UBER, Tech, Drivers & Capitalism With Steven Hill

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJQ-gBaSPTU&t=2s



SF Taxi Workers On Tech, UBER, Lyft, ​And Deregulation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCrwoiYejWg

Rideshare Wage Calculator Exposes Hidden Costs Of Driving For UBER and LYFT

https://www.teamsters117.org/rideshare_wage_calculator_exposes_hidden_costs_of_driving_for_uber_and_lyft?fbclid=IwAR28_aplbEqCKJSYCd7T_ZSRDrnv7o-ESPsU6CLv6hlDXdQpR4bGjX8hkTM



UK UBER Drivers Organize & Fight Back With UPH Chair James Farrar

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxOPa0H9i3Q&t=52s



Tyranny of the algorithm: how Uber replaced one exploitative boss with another

https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/economy/2019/01/tyranny-algorithm-how-uber-replaced-one-exploitative-boss-another?fbclid=IwAR3jjDVB7v6tr-Fxjv-fUmAlIhJg7OC6jCso5LZQoDAC0XcuDp6pMlz5W38



‘Mayor Pete’ Buttigieg protests with workers outside Uber HQ

https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/mayor-pete-buttigieg-protests-with-workers-outside-uber-hq/



Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org





UBER/DARA NO MORE GAMES-Benefits For The Drivers NOW & Prosecute UBER CEO Dara Khosrowshahi For Failure To Have Workers CompensationPress Conference At Dara's Multi-million Dollar MansionWhen:October 27, 2020 11:00 AMWhereUBER's Dara Khosrowshahi Pacific Heights Mansion3090 Pacific Ave.San FranciscoIssuesAB5 which became law on January 1, 2020 required that UBER, Lyft and other gig services like Instacart, DoorDash, GrubHub, Amazon Flex, and Target-owned Shipt must pay for disability, social security and workers compensation for their drivers.Despite the passage of AB5, UBER CEO billionarie Dara Khosrowshahi and othe app CEO’s have refused to follow the law and are appealing the enforcment of the law in the courts to stall compliance.Regular people have to follow the law but apparently Dara and other billionaire owners aren’t going to be criminally prosecuted by SF DA Chesin Boundin and CA Attorney General Xavier Becerra.They are also spending over $200 million on Proposition 22 to overturn AB5 in November so they will have a permanent slave labor structure with no rights for their workers.The failure to pay their workers is not only costing the workers their necessary protections but also is cost shifing their costs to the public tax payer. California maybe loosing $7 billion a year from the brazen criminal malfeasance and fraud.The drivers, their families and the public are paying the costs of this criminality.We demand that Dara and the other billionaires pay what they owe and that San Francisco District Attorney Chesin Boudin and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra immediately criminally prosecute Dara Khosrowshahi and other corporate executives for failure to provide workers compensation for the workers.Failure to have workers' compensation coverage is a criminal offense. Section 3700.5 of the California Labor Code makes it amisdemeanor punishable by either a fine of not less than $10,000 or imprisonment in the county jail for up to one year, or both for failure to provide workers compensation.Enforce the LAW! No Pass For UBER CEO Dara KhosrowshahiStop Bullying UBER/Lyft Drivers and The PublicStop Ripping Off Drivers-Pay What You OwnSF DA Chesin Boudin and CA Attorney General Prosecute Dara and his cronies for failure to pay for Workers Compensation.Endorsed by United Public Workers For ActionUnited Front Committee For A Labor PartyThe Alliance#DriversUnite/#EssentialWorkersUnite/DeliveryJail UBER/LYFT CEO's: Workers & Unions In Rally In SF At UBER World HQ Against Anti-Labor Prop 22Hundreds of trades unionists and workers marched and rallied at the UBER world headquarters to oppose Proposition 22 which UBER, Lyft and other companies have put on the ballot to allow them to circumvent AB5 which requires benefits for their employees. Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Instacart and Postmates are now spending over $200 million on Proposition 22 and speakers said that this money could have gone for their healthcare.They also reported that UBER is selling PPE to them instead of supplying it to their workers.UBER and Lyft drivers also talked about their dangerous labor conditions including 70 and 80 hours of driving on the road and the harsh exploitation of workers by these app companies using technology.Workers also talked about the failure to prosecute the owners of UBER, Lyft and other companies to pay workers compensation which was required as a result of AB5 becoming law on Jan 1, 2020. Under California law it is a crime not to provide workers compensation but they have yet to be prosecuted for violating the workers compensation laws which apply to these companies under AB5.In addition to drivers, speakers and participants included Teamsters, SEIU nurses, TWU transit workers, SEIU janitors and SMART school bus drivers.Trade unionists said that the passage of this initiative would also threaten other workers who have socialbenefits and lead to further privatization and contracting out of workers.Additional media:We Want A Union & AB5! UBER & Lyft Drivers in CA Rally At SF UBER World HQCA AB5, Labor, UBER, Lyft, Independent Contractors & Social BenefitsUBER & LYFT Workers "We Made You"! Drivers Fed Up With Abuse & Rip-offs In San FranciscoUBER Stop Lying And Cheating Us! Drivers Protest At UBER World Headquarters In SFUBER, Lyft, Taxi Workers, Deregulation and Independent ContractorsUBER, Tech, Drivers & Capitalism With Steven HillSF Taxi Workers On Tech, UBER, Lyft, ​And DeregulationRideshare Wage Calculator Exposes Hidden Costs Of Driving For UBER and LYFTUK UBER Drivers Organize & Fight Back With UPH Chair James FarrarTyranny of the algorithm: how Uber replaced one exploitative boss with another‘Mayor Pete’ Buttigieg protests with workers outside Uber HQProduction of Labor Video Project For more event information: https://foramasslaborparty.wordpress.com

Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 16th, 2020 11:55 AM