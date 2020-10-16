top
UBER CEO Dara No More Games-Prosecute UBER CEO For Criminal Fraud
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday October 27
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Press Conference
Organizer/AuthorUnited Front Committee For A Labor Party
Location Details
UBER's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Pacific Heights Mansion
3090 Pacific Ave.
San Francisco
UBER/DARA NO MORE GAMES-Benefits For The Drivers NOW & Prosecute UBER CEO Dara Khosrowshahi For Failure To Have Workers Compensation
Press Conference At Dara's Multi-million Dollar Mansion

When:
October 27, 2020 11:00 AM

Where
UBER's Dara Khosrowshahi Pacific Heights Mansion
3090 Pacific Ave.
San Francisco

Issues

AB5 which became law on January 1, 2020 required that UBER, Lyft and other gig services like Instacart, DoorDash, GrubHub, Amazon Flex, and Target-owned Shipt must pay for disability, social security and workers compensation for their drivers.

Despite the passage of AB5, UBER CEO billionarie Dara Khosrowshahi and othe app CEO’s have refused to follow the law and are appealing the enforcment of the law in the courts to stall compliance.

Regular people have to follow the law but apparently Dara and other billionaire owners aren’t going to be criminally prosecuted by SF DA Chesin Boundin and CA Attorney General Xavier Becerra.
They are also spending over $200 million on Proposition 22 to overturn AB5 in November so they will have a permanent slave labor structure with no rights for their workers.

The failure to pay their workers is not only costing the workers their necessary protections but also is cost shifing their costs to the public tax payer. California maybe loosing $7 billion a year from the brazen criminal malfeasance and fraud.

The drivers, their families and the public are paying the costs of this criminality.

We demand that Dara and the other billionaires pay what they owe and that San Francisco District Attorney Chesin Boudin and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra immediately criminally prosecute Dara Khosrowshahi and other corporate executives for failure to provide workers compensation for the workers.

Failure to have workers' compensation coverage is a criminal offense. Section 3700.5 of the California Labor Code makes it a
misdemeanor punishable by either a fine of not less than $10,000 or imprisonment in the county jail for up to one year, or both for failure to provide workers compensation.

Enforce the LAW! No Pass For UBER CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Stop Bullying UBER/Lyft Drivers and The Public

Stop Ripping Off Drivers-Pay What You Own

SF DA Chesin Boudin and CA Attorney General Prosecute Dara and his cronies for failure to pay for Workers Compensation.


Endorsed by United Public Workers For Action
http://www.upwa.info
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
https://foramasslaborparty.wordpress.com
The Alliance
https://www.facebook.com/GigWorkersUnite/
#DriversUnite/#EssentialWorkersUnite/Delivery

Jail UBER/LYFT CEO's: Workers & Unions In Rally In SF At UBER World HQ Against Anti-Labor Prop 22

https://youtu.be/lKIS3V0QHcY

Hundreds of trades unionists and workers marched and rallied at the UBER world headquarters to oppose Proposition 22 which UBER, Lyft and other companies have put on the ballot to allow them to circumvent AB5 which requires benefits for their employees. Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Instacart and Postmates are now spending over $200 million on Proposition 22 and speakers said that this money could have gone for their healthcare.

They also reported that UBER is selling PPE to them instead of supplying it to their workers.

UBER and Lyft drivers also talked about their dangerous labor conditions including 70 and 80 hours of driving on the road and the harsh exploitation of workers by these app companies using technology.

Workers also talked about the failure to prosecute the owners of UBER, Lyft and other companies to pay workers compensation which was required as a result of AB5 becoming law on Jan 1, 2020. Under California law it is a crime not to provide workers compensation but they have yet to be prosecuted for violating the workers compensation laws which apply to these companies under AB5.

In addition to drivers, speakers and participants included Teamsters, SEIU nurses, TWU transit workers, SEIU janitors and SMART school bus drivers.

Trade unionists said that the passage of this initiative would also threaten other workers who have social
benefits and lead to further privatization and contracting out of workers.

Additional media:
We Want A Union & AB5! UBER & Lyft Drivers in CA Rally At SF UBER World HQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwB3tIVSgbk

CA AB5, Labor, UBER, Lyft, Independent Contractors & Social Benefits
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHKESgt2w-c&t=42s

UBER & LYFT Workers "We Made You"! Drivers Fed Up With Abuse & Rip-offs In San Francisco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2vHQ7sQVfs&t=238s

UBER Stop Lying And Cheating Us! Drivers Protest At UBER World Headquarters In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LDeLO1Yr-pk&t=7s

UBER, Lyft, Taxi Workers, Deregulation and Independent Contractors
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PoayEmFK1E0&t=4s

UBER, Tech, Drivers & Capitalism With Steven Hill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJQ-gBaSPTU&t=2s

SF Taxi Workers On Tech, UBER, Lyft, ​And Deregulation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCrwoiYejWg
Rideshare Wage Calculator Exposes Hidden Costs Of Driving For UBER and LYFT
https://www.teamsters117.org/rideshare_wage_calculator_exposes_hidden_costs_of_driving_for_uber_and_lyft?fbclid=IwAR28_aplbEqCKJSYCd7T_ZSRDrnv7o-ESPsU6CLv6hlDXdQpR4bGjX8hkTM

UK UBER Drivers Organize & Fight Back With UPH Chair James Farrar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxOPa0H9i3Q&t=52s

Tyranny of the algorithm: how Uber replaced one exploitative boss with another
https://www.newstatesman.com/politics/economy/2019/01/tyranny-algorithm-how-uber-replaced-one-exploitative-boss-another?fbclid=IwAR3jjDVB7v6tr-Fxjv-fUmAlIhJg7OC6jCso5LZQoDAC0XcuDp6pMlz5W38

‘Mayor Pete’ Buttigieg protests with workers outside Uber HQ
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/mayor-pete-buttigieg-protests-with-workers-outside-uber-hq/

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org


sm_uber_protest_flyer.jpeg
original image (639x1076)
For more event information: https://foramasslaborparty.wordpress.com

Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 16th, 2020 11:55 AM
§UBER CEO's $17 Million Mansion Off Sweat Of UBER Drivers
by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Friday Oct 16th, 2020 11:55 AM
sm_uber_dara_khosrowshahi___s_sf_mansion3090-pacific-avenue.jpg
original image (900x658)
UBER CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's multi-million dollar mansion was paid by the labor of UBER drivers and the rip-off of their wages, healthcare, workers comp and social security. This crook needs to be in jail
https://foramasslaborparty.wordpress.com
§UBER Is Unfair To Drivers, Their Families & The Public
by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Friday Oct 16th, 2020 11:55 AM
uber_unfair.jpeg
UBER has massive violation of labor laws and is criminally liable for refusing to pay for workers compensation. District Attorney Chesin Boudin is still refusing to criminally prosecute these crooks for the failure to provide workers comp fraud. They need to go to jail NOW!
https://foramasslaborparty.wordpress.com
