



Tuesday, October 20 @ 2:30 PT (5:30 ET)



LIVESTREAM HERE:



Will you cast your vote early this year?



Join the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights for a webinar on making a voting plan, and making sure you vote early. Come hear activists answer your questions about how you can safely vote before Election Day.



Make a plan to vote early today!



Voter resources here:



ABOUT: #AndStillIVote



https://andstillivote.org/



And Still I Vote is a national call to action for people to take back the power of the vote. 2020 is the election of our lifetime and we will not be silenced. In every corner of our country, policymakers have put up discriminatory barriers to the ballot that shut us out. From closing polling places in Black communities to wrongfully erasing voters from the rolls – including low-income voters, seniors, and college students. They are taking away our right to vote and rigging the system for their own benefit.



Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights:

______________________________________________________________



VOTE: #Vote2020 # BeAVoter



Check your registration status here:



Last day to register online in CA: October 19th. After Oct. 19th, you must contact the registrar of voters for your county directly in order to register for the 2020 election, with final voting day on November 3rd.

______________________________________________________________



Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 16th, 2020 11:37 AM