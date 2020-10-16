top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 10/20/2020
Make a Voting Plan & Voting Early Webinar w/ LCCHR
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday October 20
Time 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorLeadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights
Location Details
Online via livestream
WEBINAR: Make a Voting Plan & Voting Early

Tuesday, October 20 @ 2:30 PT (5:30 ET)

LIVESTREAM HERE: https://www.facebook.com/civilandhumanrights/

Will you cast your vote early this year?

Join the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights for a webinar on making a voting plan, and making sure you vote early. Come hear activists answer your questions about how you can safely vote before Election Day.

Make a plan to vote early today!

Voter resources here: https://andstillivote.org/resources/

ABOUT: #AndStillIVote

https://andstillivote.org/

And Still I Vote is a national call to action for people to take back the power of the vote. 2020 is the election of our lifetime and we will not be silenced. In every corner of our country, policymakers have put up discriminatory barriers to the ballot that shut us out. From closing polling places in Black communities to wrongfully erasing voters from the rolls – including low-income voters, seniors, and college students. They are taking away our right to vote and rigging the system for their own benefit.

Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights: https://civilrights.org/#
______________________________________________________________

VOTE: #Vote2020 # BeAVoter

Check your registration status here: https://registertovote.ca.gov/

Last day to register online in CA: October 19th. After Oct. 19th, you must contact the registrar of voters for your county directly in order to register for the 2020 election, with final voting day on November 3rd.
______________________________________________________________

screenshot_2020-10-16_the_leadership_conference_on_civil_and_human_rights.png
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/civilandhumanrigh...

Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 16th, 2020 11:37 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 132.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code